Ars Nova Announces Vision Residency Programming From JJJJJerome Ellis



Ars Nova has announced its seventh and final slate of 2021 programming as part of the new Ars Nova Vision Residency program including four events curated by JJJJJerome Ellis. All events will take place on Ars Nova Supra, a new streaming platform from Ars Nova that showcases some of New York City's most promising emerging artists and currently serves as the online home for the majority of Ars Nova presentations.

Designed to foreground Ars Nova's values through the creation of more equitable and power-sharing curatorial practices, the Vision Residency expands Ars Nova's artistic vision by inviting seven artist-curators to each program one month of events on Ars Nova Supra. Programming can include their own work as well as work by artists they champion and admire, with Ars Nova providing financial and staff resources to develop each piece. In addition to Ellis, the 2020-2021 Vision Residents are Starr Busby, nicHi douglas, Raja Feather Kelly, Jenny Koons, David Mendizábal, and Rona Siddiqui.

Founding Artistic Director Jason Eagan commented, "I feel so fortunate to get to share the curation of our season on Ars Nova Supra with this newly formed cohort. Bringing this incredible group of artists and thinkers into conversation about who and what will be featured on our platform this year expands our - and their - potential. The Ars Nova community has always thrived most when it is looking forward, and I am thrilled to discover where these visionaries will take us next."

Vision Resident JJJJJerome Ellis said, "I admire Joselia Rebekah Hughes, Molly Joyce and Yo-Yo Lin. Their work invites me to reimagine how the self might relate to the body, and to the world. In this reimagining I find ongoing liberation. I feel humbled and honored to have this opportunity to curate them and help share their vital art with Ars Nova's audiences."

JJJJJerome Ellis's Vision Residency programming includes four events with $10 single tickets. Subscriptions to Ars Nova Supra livestream are available for $15 per month. Subscribers receive access to all monthly livestreams at one low price, plus exclusive on-demand access to the Ars Nova Supra library, where they can catch any shows they may have missed.

EVENT DETAILS



June 2 at 7 PM ET

Perspective

An Audio/Visual Project & Conversation

Artist Molly Joyce

Curator Sandy Guttman

Project Participants Robin Lynne Marquis, David Furukawa & JJJJJerome Ellis

60 minutes; $10

Perspective is an ongoing sound, video and research project with disabled interviewees exploring access, care, interdependence and more through audio interviews, open captioning and musical underscoring. Join creator Molly Joyce, curator Sandy Guttman, and participants Robin Lynne Marquis, David Furukawa and JJJJJerome Ellis as they share excerpts of the larger work, and offer insight into the creative process.



June 7 at 7 PM ET

Re:collections

A Self-Documentary Performance Film

Created & Performed by Yo-Yo Lin ae?-a??a??

Written by Yo-Yo Lin ae?-a??a?? & Annette An-Jen Liu a??a??e"?

25 minutes; $10

Re:collections is a performance film remembering lost language in the body, across land and in alternate universes. Following a recent return to the artist's motherland in Taiwan during the pandemic, the performance is a first-person account of returning to a site of medical and familial trauma years later. Moving through the artist's intimate thoughts, the film explores the fallibility of time and ambiguousness of placehood in an ever-shifting disabled, immigrant body. Melding together new media performance and frameworks of traditional Chinese medicine, Taoist cosmology and quantum physics, the film interweaves the mundane with the magical, offering openings for grief, wonder and radical multiplicity.



June 9 AT 7 PM ET

Masque On

A Comedic In-valid Detour

Created, Written, Directed & Performed by Joselia Rebekah Hughes

Musical Direction & Scoring by Akeema-Zane

30 minutes; $10

Drawing inspiration from tv shows like Wonder Showzen and Sesame Street, influencer apology videos, viral tweets, shadow puppetry, memes and medical infomercials, Masque On channels them all to create an in-valid perspective of what it means to be disabled, online and laughing. Drawing on the principles of Black radical traditions and disability justice, this joyful series of comedic shorts explores all the things we hide in "ability".



June 11 at 7 PM ET

WE STILL HERE

A Musical Reading

Created & Performed by Vision Resident JJJJJerome Ellis

30 minutes; $10

In WE STILL HERE, JJJJJerome Ellis reads new writing and accompanies himself with new music. In the writing, he continues to explore intersections between blackness, disabled speech, divinity and time.