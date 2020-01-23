Ari Graynor, Frank Wood and More to Star in MTC's World Premiere of THE BEST WE COULD (A FAMILY TRAGEDY)

Manhattan Theatre Club (Lynne Meadow, Artistic Director and Barry Grove, Executive Producer) has announced casting for the upcoming world premiere of The Best We Could (A Family Tragedy), written by the company's 2019-20 Tow Playwright-in-Residence, Emily Feldman (Three Women in Four Chairs, My Lover Joan), and directed by Daniel Aukin (Fool For Love, Fulfillment Center). Previews will begin Tuesday, May 5 ahead of a Tuesday, May 19 opening night at New York City Center Stage II (131 West 55th Street).

A father-daughter cross-country road trip veers off course when family ties collide with the values of a changing culture. This witty, wise, and moving debut from an exciting new writer will be brought to vibrant life by director Daniel Aukin, whom MTC audiences will remember from Fool for Love and Fulfillment Center.

The company of The Best We Could (A Family Tragedy) will feature Gabby Beans (Anatomy of a Suicide, Marys Seacole), Ari Graynor (Yen, "Mrs. America," Mystic River), Howard W. Overshown (Saint Joan at MTC, A Soldier's Play), Constance Shulman (The Rose Tattoo, "Orange is the New Black"), and Tony Award winner Frank Wood (The Perplexed at MTC, Sideman).

The creative team for The Best We Could (A Family Tragedy) will include Laura Jellinek (scenic design), Brenda Abbandandolo (costume design), Matt Frey (lighting design), and Kate Marvin (sound design).

Single tickets go on sale Tuesday, February 4.

To sign up for MTC's "30 Under 35" program, offering $30 tickets for theatregoers age 35 and under, visit www.manhattantheatreclub.com/30under35/.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

· TUESDAY, MAY 5 - SUNDAY, SUNDAY, MAY 10: Tuesday-Sunday at 7:30pm; Matinee on Sunday at 2:30pm.

· TUESDAY, MAY 12 - SUNDAY, MAY 17: Tuesday-Sunday at 7:30pm; Matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2:30pm.

· TUESDAY, MAY 19 - SUNDAY, MAY 24 (WEEK OF OPENING): Tuesday-Sunday at 7:30pm; Matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2:30pm. The Tuesday night performance is opening night.

· TUESDAY, MAY 26 - SUNDAY, MAY 31: Tuesday-Saturday at 7:30pm; Matinees on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2:30pm.

· TUESDAY, JUNE 2 - SUNDAY, JUNE 7: Tuesday-Saturday at 7:30pm; Matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2:30pm. There is a 1:00pm Education Matinee on Wednesday, June 3.

