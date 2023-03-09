Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The evening will feature an exclusive first look at Reconstructing, co-directed by Rachel Chavkin and Zhailon Levingston, and more.

Mar. 09, 2023  
André De Shields Hosts The Team's 18th Anniversary Gala

Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winner André De Shields (Hadestown) will emcee The TEAM's 18th Anniversary Gala at 26 Bridge (26 Bridge Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201) on Monday March 27 at 6:30pm. The TEAM's 18th Anniversary Gala will include drinks, dinner, an exclusive live auction, and special performances rooted in previous and upcoming TEAM works.

"I am just over a month into my time with The TEAM, and I am already floored by how intentional, big-hearted, and focused this collective is," says new Producing Director Emma Orme. "The gala is going to be a fun opportunity to reunite with TEAM artists old and new, celebrate our remarkable 18-year history, and plant the seeds for our most ambitious work to date, Reconstructing (Still Working But The Devil Might Be Inside). These artists are building something extraordinary, so I hope you'll join me in raising the resources necessary to bring it to fruition. Let's gala like The TEAM makes, from the gut and the heart. See you in DUMBO!"

The TEAM's 18th Anniversary Gala will kick off with a cocktail reception at 6:30pm, followed by dinner at 7:30 PM, an incredible line-up of performances, and an afterparty at 9 PM. Performances include musical offerings from André De Shields, JJJJJerome Ellis ("The Clearing"), a story from Brenda Abbandalando (The Sign in Sydney Brustein's Window), and an exclusive first look at Reconstructing, co-directed by Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown; Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812) and Zhailon Levingston (Chicken & Biscuits) and featuring Eric Berryman ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), Vinie Burrows (Light Shining in Buckinghamshire), Libby King (RoosevElvis), Jill Frutkin (Mission Drift), James Monaco (The Conversationalists) and Modesto Flako Jimenez (Taxilandia).

Reconstructing (Still Working but the Devil Might Be Inside), co-directed by Rachel Chavkin and Zhailon Levingston (Chicken & Biscuits), explores intimacy between Black- and white-identifying Americans in the historical and present-day context of a violently anti-Black USA. The work will operate on a meta-theatrical level, making the artistic process legible and holding up that process as a microcosm for "how we move through history together." (Artist Eric Berryman)

Reconstructing is collaboratively authored by Brenda Abbandondolo, Denée Benton (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812), Jhanaë Bonnick (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street), Vinie Burrows, Rachel Chavkin, Eisa Davis (Bulrusher), André De Shields, JJJJJerome Ellis, Katherine Freer (Ride the Cyclone), Jill Frutkin, Amber Gray (Hadestown), Jeremy O. Harris (Slave Play), Matt Hubbs (RoosevElvis), Modesto "Flako" Jimenez, Marika Kent (Catch as Catch Can), Libby King, Ian Lassiter (King Lear), Zhailon Levingston, Jake Margolin (Mission Drift), James Monaco, Kristen Sieh (The Band's Visit), Nick Vaughan (The Royale), and Jillian Walker (SKiNFoLK: An American Show). Jillian Walker serves as Process Director. Milta Vega-Cardona serves as Process Chaplain. Rachel Chavkin and Zhailon Levingston are the Co-Directors.

For the Gala, attendees are encouraged to wear their finest greens and florals to celebrate 18 years of the TEAM. Catering for the evening will be provided by The Fork Goes on the Left and there will be an open bar for the event.

Tickets range from $30-$350, and tables begin at $3,000. You can buy tickets or make a donation HERE. To avoid transaction fees, call (718)-594-0711 or email gala@theteamplays.org. For more information, visit theteamplays.org/support/gala-18 and for general inquiries, please contact gala@theteamplays.org.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

www.theteamplays.org

ABOUT THE TEAM

Founded in 2004, The TEAM is an award-winning, internationally-celebrated theatre collective, dedicated to creating new work about the experience of living in America today. Led by Tony Award-winning Artistic Director Rachel Chavkin, and spirited by some of the most wild and deep artists making today, the TEAM has created 11 works-including Mission Drift, RoosevElvis, and Primer for a Failed Superpower-and presented them nationally at theaters like The Public Theater, PS122, A.R.T, and Walker Art Center, and internationally at London's National Theatre, Royal Court Theatre, Barbican, and Almeida Theatre, Edinburgh's Traverse Theatre, Lisbon's Culturgest, and the Hong Kong Arts Festival.

Current TEAM programming includes but is not limited to: the development of our newest "mainstage" work, Reconstructing (Still Working but the Devil Might Be Inside; The Petri Projects Program, an artist-driven new work development lab; and "Live From Mount Olympus," a podcast of Greek myths geared towards a contemporary, young audience and featuring an all-star cast of actors from the TEAM's network.




