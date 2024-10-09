Ana Gasteyer to Join TDF's Fall Fundraiser BROADWAY BREAKFAST At City Winery

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stage and screen star Ana Gasteyer has joined the lineup for its annual fall fundraiser, Broadway Breakfast, to be held at City Winery New York City on Wednesday, October 23 at 8 a.m. As previously announced,TDF’s Broadway Breakfast will be hosted by Frank DiLella and Irene Gandy and feature performances by Tony Award winner Laura Benanti and Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis.

TDF, the not-for-profit organization dedicated to sharing the power of the performing arts with everyone, led by Board Chair Gwen Marcus and Executive Director Deeksha Gaur, will honor Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley Jackson, Union Settlement, and Sony Corporation of America.

Last year’s Broadway Breakfast hosts, Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley Jackson, will receive the TDF Founders Award. Over the years, their philanthropic efforts have championed Broadway and nonprofit theatre organizations, and they have been dedicated to raising awareness for marginalized communities and advancing civil rights. This award honors individuals and organizations who have demonstrated a deep commitment to TDF and its mission, and who embody TDF’s vision of a world where the transformative experience of attending live theatre and dance is essential, relevant, accessible, and inspirational.

TDF will present the Victoria Bailey Impact Award, named for TDF’s former executive director, to Union Settlement. The nonprofit creates opportunity in East Harlem by offering comprehensive programs that help underserved residents improve their skills and build better lives for themselves and their families. Union Settlement has been an active TDF Community Partner since 2020. This award is presented each year to an individual or community organization that furthers TDF's mission.

TDF will also celebrate 30 years of partnership with Sony Corporation of America, which supports our Education programs, including Introduction to Theatre and Dance, the Wendy Wasserstein Project, TDF Accessibility Program for Students, and TDF’s Graduation Gift.

The funds raised at TDF’s Broadway Breakfast will provide vital support for the not-for-profit’s wide range of Accessibility, Education, and Public Engagement programs that ensure the performing arts are accessible to all.

The benefit co-chairs are Tony Award-winning producer Dale A. Mott and TDF Trustee Nicole Manning Hart. Tables start at $5,000 and individual tickets are available for $500.

To purchase tickets and for more information, click here.

Comments