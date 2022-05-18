All LGBTQ Cast Sings Out At Lincoln Center During Pride NYC

Austin Artists Project, a nonprofit organization devoted to advancing racial, gender and LGBTQ+ equality in the arts, announced their Broadway revue "Sing Out!" is headed to Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center on June 20, 2022. The production originally premiered in Austin last summer during National Pride Month to shine a light on underrepresented voices in the LGBTQ+ community. Since the creation of the show concept, the 90-minute staged concert has been reimagined to feature new personal stories from Grammy- and Tony-recognized performers from across the country for a special one-night-only performance during New York pride.

"We have been rehearsing Broadway classics as well as modern works in preparation for this opportunity to bring Sing Out! to New York City this summer," Mela Sarajane Dailey, Grammy award winning artist and founder of Austin Artists Project, said. "The show is truly one of a kind as no performance is the same, both in content and in cast. Austin Artists Project believes in curating new experiences with every performance and infusing fresh, meaningful stories in everything we do."

A cast member herself, Dailey will be joined by six fellow Tony and Grammy award winning artists and nominees, including Tony nominated performer Ann Hampton Callaway, and Grammy nominated performer Brian Giebler of New York; as well as GLAAD's national rising star recipient, Jada Cato of Birmingham, and critically acclaimed national performers Kenny Williams of Austin and Matt Alber of Portland.

Tickets for "Sing Out!" are on sale now. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.austinartistsproject.org/singout.