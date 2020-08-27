All For One Theater Presents JACK WAS KIND, Written and Performed By Tracy Thorne

The event will premiere live on Zoom September 16-October 10.

All For One Theater will present the World Premiere of Jack Was Kind, a new play written and performed by Tracy Thorne (We Are Here; Good Children), and directed by Nicholas A. Cotz (My Name is Gideon; rogerandtom). Jami Floyd (New York Public Radio's All Things Considered) serves as Consulting Producer.



The production will be presented live on Zoom, four times a week, Wednesday-Saturday from September 16 through October 10 for limited audiences.



"How could you just sit there?" For 10 years, that's what they've asked Jack's wife. Well, now she's talking.

Thorne originally began writing the play in January 2019, performing it for friends in their living rooms. Thorne's intimate, confessional play examines long-seated issues of privilege and complicity at the core of America, as well as our current explosive political moment. Jack Was Kind gives an imagined and painfully human backstory to an actual American event that will affect the country for an entire generation, at least.



Each performance of the 70-minute play will be followed by a discussion with Thorne and a special guest, arranged in consultation with national affairs commentator Jami Floyd, to spotlight issues of complicity in American power structures.



Jack Was Kind will be presented Wednesdays at 8:00 pm, Thursdays at 3:00 pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 pm. Tickets ($5-$50) are available at EventBrite.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You