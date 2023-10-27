Alisa Rosenthal's BIG HONOR STUDENT ENERGY To Play 2023 Gotham Storytelling Festival At Under St. Marks

The performance will take place on Saturday, November 11 at 7pm.

By: Oct. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Shoshana Bean and Brandon Victor Dixon Perform 'Not Even The King' From Alicia Keys Photo 1 Video: Shoshana Bean and Brandon Victor Dixon Perform 'Not Even The King' From Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN
Photos: Star-Studded Cast & Creatives Of HERE WE ARE Celebrate Opening Night at The Shed! Photo 2 Photos: Star-Studded Cast & Creatives Of HERE WE ARE Celebrate Opening Night at The Shed!
Video: In Rehearsals for PAL JOEY with Ephraim Sykes, Aisha Jackson & More Photo 3 Video: In Rehearsals for PAL JOEY with Ephraim Sykes, Aisha Jackson & More
Review Roundup: Stephen Sondheim's Final Musical, HERE WE ARE, is Now Open at The Shed! Photo 4 Reviews: Stephen Sondheim's Final Musical, HERE WE ARE at The Shed

Alisa Rosenthal's BIG HONOR STUDENT ENERGY To Play 2023 Gotham Storytelling Festival At Under St. Marks

FRIGID New York will present Big Honor Student Energy written and directed by Alisa Roesnthal as part of the 2023 Gotham Storytelling Festival at UNDER St. Marks (94 St. Marks Place, New York, NY 10009) on Saturday, November 11 at 7pm. Tickets ($25 in person; $20 streaming) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance, which will also be available via livestream, will run approximately 50 minutes. 

Kicked out of ballet lessons at 4 for being “too much,” Alisa Rosenthal has carried this same joie de vivre through her whole life. From an ill-fated semester at clown school to unnecessarily enthusiastic job interviews with AI recruiters, she somehow always finds herself underworked and overprepared. 

Chicagoan Alisa Rosenthal's story is the stereotypical American showbiz tale: girl moves to the big city, has humble beginnings in burlesque, works her way up through theater and commercials, and lands where everyone in these Hollywood stories ultimately does – narrative non-fiction. She produces and hosts the podcast for Chicago Humanities, Chicago Humanities Tapes, and regularly plays music at speakeasies around town.

Now in its twelfth year, the Gotham Storytelling Festival brings together diverse storytellers to do what they do best. Whether you’re looking to escape into someone else’s story, to commiserate with an artist, or laugh out loud, Gotham has something for you. This year’s festival was curated by storyteller Brad Lawrence.

FRIGID New York’s mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work of varied content, form, and style, and to amplify their diverse voices. We do this by presenting an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and eight annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation. Founded in 1998, the aim was and is to form a structure, allowing multiple artists to focus on creating and staging new work and providing affordable rental space to scores of independent artists. Now in our third decade we have produced a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater. www.frigid.nyc  




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
Joshua Henry to Bring GET UP STAND UP To 92NY in November Photo
Joshua Henry to Bring GET UP STAND UP To 92NY in November

Joshua Henry brings 'Get Up Stand Up' to 92NY. Don't miss this exciting performance at 92NY.

2
Sean Young Will Make New York Stage Debut in ODE TO THE WASP WOMAN Off-Broadway Photo
Sean Young Will Make New York Stage Debut in ODE TO THE WASP WOMAN Off-Broadway

Forwood C. Wiser presents Sean Young (Blade Runner, Fatal Instinct) in Ode To The Wasp Woman, a new play by Rider McDowell (The Mercy Man, Wimbledon).

3
Photos: The York Theatre Company Presents the World Premiere of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROM Photo
Photos: The York Theatre Company Presents the World Premiere of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME

The York Theatre Company presents the World Premiere of The Jerusalem Syndrome, a musical comedy of biblical proportions, with book & lyrics by Laurence Holzman and Felicia Needleman and music by Kyle Rosen. See photos from the meet and greet below.

4
FRIGID New York to Present CHALK (A SILENT COMEDY) at the Kraine Theater Photo
FRIGID New York to Present CHALK (A SILENT COMEDY) at the Kraine Theater

Get ready for an unforgettable experience as CHALK (A Silent Comedy) returns to The Kraine Theater for a limited engagement on November 11th and 12th. Join Alex Curtis as he takes audiences on a journey through a hand-drawn world filled with laughter and imagination.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Get a First Look at Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3's DAPHNE Video
Get a First Look at Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3's DAPHNE
Get a First Look at CHASING HAPPY Off-Broadway at Theatre Row Video
Get a First Look at CHASING HAPPY Off-Broadway at Theatre Row
Watch the Cast of COVENANT Discuss The New Play, Now in Previews Video
Watch the Cast of COVENANT Discuss The New Play, Now in Previews
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
Alice in Wonderland in Off-Broadway Alice in Wonderland
The Players Theatre (9/30-11/05)PHOTOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You