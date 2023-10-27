Alisa Rosenthal's BIG HONOR STUDENT ENERGY To Play 2023 Gotham Storytelling Festival At Under St. Marks

FRIGID New York will present Big Honor Student Energy written and directed by Alisa Roesnthal as part of the 2023 Gotham Storytelling Festival at UNDER St. Marks (94 St. Marks Place, New York, NY 10009) on Saturday, November 11 at 7pm. Tickets ($25 in person; $20 streaming) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance, which will also be available via livestream, will run approximately 50 minutes.

Kicked out of ballet lessons at 4 for being “too much,” Alisa Rosenthal has carried this same joie de vivre through her whole life. From an ill-fated semester at clown school to unnecessarily enthusiastic job interviews with AI recruiters, she somehow always finds herself underworked and overprepared.

Chicagoan Alisa Rosenthal's story is the stereotypical American showbiz tale: girl moves to the big city, has humble beginnings in burlesque, works her way up through theater and commercials, and lands where everyone in these Hollywood stories ultimately does – narrative non-fiction. She produces and hosts the podcast for Chicago Humanities, Chicago Humanities Tapes, and regularly plays music at speakeasies around town.

Now in its twelfth year, the Gotham Storytelling Festival brings together diverse storytellers to do what they do best. Whether you’re looking to escape into someone else’s story, to commiserate with an artist, or laugh out loud, Gotham has something for you. This year’s festival was curated by storyteller Brad Lawrence.

FRIGID New York’s mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work of varied content, form, and style, and to amplify their diverse voices. We do this by presenting an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and eight annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation. Founded in 1998, the aim was and is to form a structure, allowing multiple artists to focus on creating and staging new work and providing affordable rental space to scores of independent artists. Now in our third decade we have produced a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater. www.frigid.nyc