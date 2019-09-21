Alexander Carney's HENSLOWE Premieres In NYC

Alexander Carney's new play, HENSLOWE! will have its world premiere at Torn Page - the historic home of Geraldine Page and Rip Torn - located at 435 West 22nd Street, NYC. Performing October 1 -5 at 7:30 p.m. and October 6 at 2:00 p.m. $20 suggested donation. Reservations at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/henslowe-tickets-69820114843?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

HENSLOWE! Tells the story of Phillip Henslowe, the Elizabethan entrepreneur who built the Rose Playhouse - where Shakespeare's early plays were first performed.

Henslowe struggled to find meaning and recognition in life. Alexander Carney's fascinating depiction of REAL life in the days of the great masters like Shakespeare, Jonson, Marlowe, and Kyd. Be prepared to rethink the renaissance. This remarkable in-depth portrait of a deeply driven man had an astonishing 14-year gestation filled with readings, workshops, and endless hours of research. One might say that Carney is as driven as Henslowe!

Mr. Carney also used Henslowe! as a major jumping off point of his theatre company, Raised Spirits Theater, which creates theater "by, for and with ALL sorts of people" with a focus on the classics. Thus far, RST staged Shakespeare's Macbeth; a radio drama version of Coriolanus; and a workshop where A Midsummer Night's Dream was explored. Now RST is producing its first original piece, HENSLOWE!

Donations to RST help open the door to the classics - new and rare - in ways not-yet-seen. Donations an be made at the following link: https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/raised-spirits-theater?fbclid=IwAR2ygZAHeScVZTHTgnfgYVav9cDg-QX-WK2bN1oa2koIqcTA1jeWC5vjBhg

Checks can be made payable to Raised Spirits Theater c/o Alexander D Carney and sent to 35-13 31st Avenue #2-2, New York, NY 11106 (Checks should be made payable to Fractured Atlas, with Raised Spirits Theater in the memo line.)

"Theater by, for and with ALL sorts of people" INFO ABOUT RAISED SPIRITS THEATER, the producing entity: http://raisedspiritstheater.wixsite.com/raisedspiritstheater





