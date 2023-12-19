Alex Timbers to be Honored at Ars Nova's Nova Ball

Ars Nova will honor Tony & Golden Globe winner Alex Timbers at Nova Ball, Ars Nova’s annual benefit-turned-party of the season. In addition to honoring Timbers, who spent much of his early directing career at Ars Nova including critically-acclaimed productions of Dixie’s Tupperware Party (2007) and boom (2008), Ars Nova will be celebrating its longstanding commitment to extraordinary ideas, paying tribute to the luminary artists of its past, present and future.

This in-person, star-studded event will take place on Monday, February 5, 2024 at 130 Bowery in Manhattan.

Nova Ball will begin with a cocktail party followed by dinner and a show packed with surprises, Ars Nova style. Proceeds from the event, which also includes a live auction, support Ars Novaʼs extensive new work development programs and world premiere productions, helping to propel the company into its third decade. Individual tickets begin at $1,200 and tables of ten begin at $12,000, which can be purchased online at Click Here. Sponsorships and journal ads are also available for purchase.



The event is Co-Chaired by Jenny & Jon Steingart and Tara & Brian Swibel.



The Host Committee includes Salman & Vienn Al-Rashid, Judy & Brian Bedol, Nancy & Jeff Bergman, Nicole Brodeur & Alex Payne, Patrick Catullo, Max Clayton & Matt Doyle, Greg Corradetti, Victor Edozien, Rick Feldman & Susan Horowitz, Tim Forbes, Shira Friedman, Patricia Glaser & Sam Mudie, Jason Kemper & Thor Perplies, Dana Kirchman & Mark Wiedman, Mei Lin Kwan-Gett & Robert Mawhinney, Alisa & Scott Lessing, Dixie Longate, Hal Luftig, David Manella, David & Jennifer Miner, Miranda Family Fund, Doug & Debbie Rappaport, Tina Fey & Jeff Richmond, Isabel Rose, Adrian Salpeter, Maggie Gold Seelig, Jenna & Paul Segal, Jeffrey Seller, Jonathan Marc Sherman & Alexandra Shiva, Stephen & Saskia Siderow, James Spindler & John Vitale, Zena Wiener, and WME. Committee in formation.



About the Honoree



Alex Timbers is the recipient of Tony, Golden Globe, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and London Evening Standard Awards, as well as two Obie and Lortel Awards. Broadway credits include Gutenberg! The Musical!; Here Lies Love; Moulin Rouge!; Beetlejuice; David Byrne’s American Utopia; Oh Hello with Nick Kroll and John Mulaney; The Pee-Wee Herman Show; Disney’s Peter and the Starcatcher; and Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson (also book writer). For Amazon: “Mozart in the Jungle” (co-creator). For Netflix: “John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous,” “Ben Platt: Live at Radio City,” “John Mulaney: Baby J”. His debut picture book, Broadway Bird, set in an all-animal version of Broadway, is published by Macmillan.





About Ars Nova



Ars Nova exists to discover, develop, and launch singular theater, music and comedy artists in the early stages of their professional careers. Our dynamic slate of programs supports outside-the-box thinking and encourages innovative, genre-bending new work. Dubbed by The New York Times as a “fertile incubator of offbeat theater,” Ars Nova blurs genres and subverts the status quo. With our feverish bounty of programming – which spans from one-night performances to developmental programs like Play Group, Makers Lab, Vision Residency and CAMP to world premiere productions – Ars Nova is a stomping ground and launching pad for visionary, adventurous artists of all stripes. By providing a protective environment where risk-taking and collaboration are paramount, Ars Nova amplifies the voices of a new generation of diverse artists and audiences, pushing the boundaries of live entertainment by nurturing creative ideas into smart, surprising new work.

Ars Nova has been honored with an Obie Award and a Special Citation from the New York Drama Critics’ Circle for sustained quality and commitment to the development and production of new work. Notable past productions include: three-time Lortel Award-winner Oratorio for Living Things by Heather Christian, directed by Lee Sunday Evans; “Outstanding Musical” Lortel Award-winner and The New York Times’ “Best of 2018,” Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future, created by Andrew R. Butler, directed by Jordan Fein; The Lucky Ones, created by The Bengsons and Sarah Gancher, directed by Anne Kauffman; “Outstanding Musical” Lortel Award-winner KPOP, created by Jason Kim, Max Vernon, Helen Park, and Woodshed Collective, directed by Teddy Bergman; “Best New American Theatre Work,” Obie Award-winner and “one of the best new plays in the last 25 years” (The New York Times), Underground Railroad Game by Jennifer Kidwell and Scott R. Sheppard, directed by Taibi Magar ; The New York Times’ and New York Post’s “Best of 2015,” Small Mouth Sounds by Bess Wohl, directed by Rachel Chavkin; the Tony Award-winning smash-hit Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 by Dave Malloy, directed by Rachel Chavkin; the world premiere of the 2009 season’s most-produced play boom by Peter Sinn Nachtrieb, directed by Alex Timbers; the show that put Bridget Everett on the map, At Least It’s Pink by Everett, Michael Patrick King, and Kenny Mellman, directed by King; and Lin-Manuel Miranda and Thomas Kail’s first New York production, Freestyle Love Supreme by Anthony Veneziale and Miranda, directed by Thomas Kail (Broadway 2019).

Please visit arsnovanyc.com to learn more.