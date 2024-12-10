Aidan Quinn and Steve Buscemi Will Lead Reading of Sam Shepard's AGES OF THE MOON at Baryshnikov Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Baryshnikov Arts and The Abbey Theatre will present a reading of Sam Shepard’s AGES OF THE MOON starring award-winning actors Steve Buscemi and Aidan Quinn on Friday, January 24 and Saturday, January 25 at 7:00 PM at Baryshnikov Arts, 450 W. 37th Street. This special event celebrates the beginning of Baryshnikov Arts’ 20th Anniversary. Tickets for the reading are on sale now at baryshnikovarts.org.

This production underscores the unique approach to presentations that have always been at the heart of Baryshnikov Arts’ programming, which is committed to supporting courageous artists and promoting adventurous audiences.

Directed by Abbey Theatre Artistic Director Caitríona McLaughlin, AGES OF THE MOON, originally commissioned by The Abbey Theatre, is Shepard’s 2009 tale of two old friends reunited by their late-life loneliness. This iteration debuted in October as part of The Abbey Theatre’s “Love at First Sight” play reading series that invites an actor to select a script they love, and the role that they have always wanted to play in it. Introducing the reading at The National Theatre of Ireland, Quinn said he saw the original Abbey production of Ages of the Moon on tour in New York in 2010 and his wife told him then, “you have got to do this play!”

"One of the most thrilling theatre experiences I have ever had was hearing Phillip Seymour Hoffman read a new play for the first time,” said McLaughlin. “The experience was electric, he grew the character slowly and if he didn’t land a line, he repeated it until he got it right. I’ve never forgotten it. The idea for Love at First Sight at The Abbey Theatre came from an impulse to recreate that experience for our audience.”

“Two extraordinary actors, one remarkable play: please join me for a reading of Sam Shepard’s Ages of the Moon with Steve Buscemi and Aidan Quinn to kick off our 20thAnniversary. Hope to see you there!” —Mikhail Baryshnikov, Founder and Artistic Director of Baryshnikov Arts

