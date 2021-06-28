Additional Streaming Weeks Announced for WAITING FOR GODOT With Ethan Hawke & John Leguizamo

The New Group Off Stage has announced additional weeks for the current streaming-on-demand version of Waiting for Godot, by Samuel Beckett, directed by Scott Elliott, with Ethan Hawke, John Leguizamo, Wallace Shawn, Tarik Trotter and Drake Bradshaw. This limited release, which was previously announced through June 30, will now be available through July 25 streaming on demand at thenewgroup.org, under a special arrangement with the Estate of Samuel Beckett.

Waiting for Godot, which premiered May 6, marks the first offering from The New Group Off Stage, the new venture from Off-Broadway's The New Group in association with John Ridley's Nō Studios andFrank Marshall, dedicated to creating theatrical expressions in different media.

"As The New Group continues to reach audiences far beyond New York with Waiting for Godot, we're excited to announce additional weeks of streaming. We're enabling broader access by reducing the cost to stream and including closed captions in English and subtitles in French and Spanish. We're thrilled that the Off Stage platform has afforded The New Group a new and far-reaching way to connect with audiences while we plan our return to live performances," says The New Group Executive Director Adam Bernstein.

Beckett's revolutionary vision of perpetual uncertainty, anxiety and loneliness is refracted through our current moment of perpetual uncertainty, anxiety and loneliness. The New Group Off Stage's Waiting for Godot isan experimental exploration of a storied play that combines theatrical invention with innovative filmmaking delivered by an all-star cast.

Waiting for Godot is produced by The New Group Off Stage in association with John Ridley's Nō Studios and Frank Marshall. Co-Produced by MiLa Media (Ohad Ashkenazi and Phil Newsom, producers). Production Designer: Derek McLane. Costume Designer: Qween Jean. Sound Designer: Justin Ellington. Director of Photography: Kramer Morgenthau. Editor: Yonatan Weinstein. Associate Director: Monet.

On demand viewing can be purchased at thenewgroup.org at new special pricing for the remainder of the run: $9.99 for a 3 day rental or $14.99 for a 7 day rental, commencing at time of purchase. Closed captioning in English, and French and Spanish subtitles are available.

Next up from The New Group Off Stage: I Need Space, a web series by Donja R. Love; and Bernarda's Daughters, an audio play inspired by Federico García Lorca's The House of Bernarda Alba; written by Diane Exavier; directed by Dominique Rider.

The New Group (Scott Elliott, Artistic Director; Adam Bernstein, Executive Director) is an award-winning, artist-driven company with a commitment to developing and producing powerful, contemporary theater. The company seeks a theater that is adventurous, stimulating and most importantly "now," a true forum for the present culture. www.thenewgroup.org.