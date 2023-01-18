Additional Casting Announced for Winter Miller's Play SPARE RIB at The New York Society for Ethical Culture

Additional casting has been announced for the upcoming benefit reading of Spare Rib by Winter Miller, hosted by Samantha Bee.

Joining Kathleen Chalfant (Angels in America, The Affair) is Fala Chen (Shang-Chi and Legend of the Ten Rings, Irma Vep), Kelli Giddish (Law & Order: SVU), and Elizabeth Marvel (The Dropout, King Lear on Broadway).

Directed by Jo Bonney(Cost of Living) and featuring music by Rona Siddiqui (A Strange Loop), Spare Rib will be presented on January 23 at 7:00pm at The New York Society for Ethical Culture's Adler Hall. The evening is presented by Winter Miller, in partnership with New York Theatre Workshop, The Public Theater and NYFA (New York Foundation for the Arts). The performance is supported by a Celebration Committee: Freedome Bradley-Ballentine, Braley Degenhardt, Michael Francis, Patricia McGregor, Amrita Ramanan, and Brooke Thomson.

This one-night only event will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision. The fight for reproductive rights is far from over, so we gather together on January 23 in solidarity to raise money for Keep Our Clinics, the only national fundraising campaign dedicated exclusively to independent abortion clinics. All funds donated to Keep Our Clinics go directly to independent clinics to help them keep the doors open and the lights on so that they can continue to provide compassionate and dignified abortion care. Without clinics, people have nowhere to go.

Spare Rib is inspired by the work of playwrights Caryl Churchill and María Irene Fornés, and the artist Judy Chicago.

Doors open at 6:30 PM, and the performance begins at 7:00 PM. All audience members will be required to mask. $25 tickets are available now at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2219444®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fgivebutter.com%2FTwD8QF?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Donations can be made directly to Keep Our Clinics at https://keepourclinics.org/