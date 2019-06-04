AbunDance Presents US, ABUNDANTLY

AbunDance Academy of the Arts, an established non-profit arts organization dedicated to offering children and adults affordable dance, theater, and musical instruction at all levels, presents a new work by Karisma Jay, "Us, AbunDantly!", a theatrical dance performance featuring students and seasoned Broadway artists on the same stage. Inspired by the fan-favorite Cartoon "Magic School Bus""Us, AbunDantly!", tells the story of an inspirational teacher, Ms. Frizzle, who goes against the grain to educate her students on all of the African, Caribbean, Latino and African-American history missing from their textbooks. While using her classroom as a history portal, Ms. Frizzle takes her students back in time to learn History, the real way. An inspiring story expressed primarily through dance, song and live music, "Us, AbunDantly!," is a celebration of Africa and the Americas!

With over 100 performers ranging from 2.5 to 70 years old and a cast of Broadway alumni including Karisma Jay, the founder of AbunDance Academy of the Arts who will masterfully play the role of Frances aka "Ms. Frizzle," "Us, AbunDantly" aims to celebrate beloved teachers everywhere who inspire, educate and prepare their students for the future. Ms. Frizzle who consistently quotes prominent African American figures, tells her students words to live by, at the end of each class, "Mr. James Baldwin says. "Know from whence you came. If you know whence you came, there are absolutely no limitations to where you can go.""

Audience members can expect to hear a variety of African, Caribbean and African-American songs that will highlight the unique influences of the Diaspora on American culture. Some of the hits include negro spirituals like "I've Been Buked" and "Wade in the Water," Dizzy Gillespie's "Salt Peanuts" and Cab Calloway's "Jumpin' Jive". Renditions of Bob Marley's "Redemption Song" and James Brown's "Say it Loud, I'(M) Black and I'm Proud" highlight the significance of music to help convey an educational message and spark change.

"Us, Abundantly! is a show about discovering a sense of self-identity and using history to inform and prepare the next generation. It is about the importance of students receiving a Well-Rounded and inclusive Education, all year-round.

"This production is relevant to our organization AbunDance because we welcome diversity and inclusion daily, we celebrate our students from all backgrounds and experiences. We teach our students about their history and educate them on the sacrifices of those who have come before us. With our work, we create a safe space for students of all ages to feel welcome and important. We even place a special value on accessibility, making sure all of our shows and programs have ADA wheelchair accessibility and ASL interpreting available." -Ms. Karisma Jay

Most recently, Ms. Jay was featured in Family Circle and on Lifetime as a "Local Hero" who has created a dance studio and safe space where women and girls can feel free to express themselves openly. Her lessons inspire conversations about body positivity, creativity and community. Karisma and AbunDance on Lifetime

This event will provide group discounts for School Assemblies and Neighboring Senior Centers to attend the evening performance for the General Public. "Us, AbunDantly" will help raise awareness the many contributions of African, Caribbean, Latino and African American people across the nation and the world. This event will also help to raise funds to support the AbunDance Academy of the Arts' ongoing commitment to offering top notch instruction to people of all income levels so that they can experience the arts and history, first-hand. From full scholarships to low sliding scale fees, the organization makes the arts accessible through its hands-on instruction and partnerships with community organizations that provide after school programs centered on the arts and youth mentorship.

Purchase online: www.abundancearts.org/usabundantly





