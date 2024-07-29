Abingdon Theatre Company's ROBIN & ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESS to Tour PA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As we near the ten-year anniversary of Robin Williams' passing on August 11th, Abingdon Theatre Company's ROBIN & ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESS, which had its award-winning Off-Broadway Premiere in the spring of 2023, will continue its journey in honoring Robin Williams' legacy at theatres across Pennsylvania. Playwright & Actor Dave Droxler with Director Chad Austin will start off at Hedgerow Theatre Company from October 9-27, 2024 and will continue onto PPU Pittsburgh Playhouse in January of 2025, where these wonderful companies will produce new versions of the piece.

Additional production information can be found at https://www.hedgerowtheatre.org and https://playhouse.pointpark.edu.

Abingdon Theatre Company presented the Off-Broadway Premiere of ROBIN & ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESS Written and Performed by Dave Droxler and Directed by Chad Austin from April 15-May 14, 2023 at Theatre Row, as part of their 31st season. This production won five Broadway World Off-Broadway awards including Best New Play Off-Broadway, Best Actor - Dave Droxler, and Best Director - Chad Austin.

Dave's got a lot on his mind. And the only person who can help him unpack it all is his imaginary friend and real life idol: Robin Williams. ROBIN & ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESS is an autobiographical play that follows Dave Droxler as he becomes multiple characters and whimsically relives hilarious and difficult life moments, including the times when his father dropped the ball and Robin stepped in to get him through it. But how long will it take before Dave learns how to do it without Robin's help?

Dave Droxler said, “It feels appropriate that [my hometown and alma mater] are the next places I get to do my show again after its Off-Broadway premiere...The majority of the anecdotes I tell stem from Delaware County (located outside Philly) and during my time at Point Park University (Pittsburgh). I was fortunate enough to have many family members, friends, classmates, and colleagues throughout the span of my life come and see that production...But of course there were many who could not make the trip to NYC. So to be able to perform it again for those people in the area where all these stories were birthed (including literally where I was birthed!) is a wonderful full-circle moment.” He continued, “This year is the ten year ‘anniversary' of Robin Williams's passing, which is mind-boggling to think that there's a whole generation of people who never got to know of him in real time. It's the perfect time to continue acknowledging his legacy.”

Chad Austin said, “There is no better display of Abingdon's mission than to have Dave Droxler continue ROBIN & ME following the award-winning Off-Broadway run, and I am thrilled to see what Hedgerow and PPU Pittsburgh Playhouse do with the piece. It is an honor to watch this play grow, and I am elated to be a part of its continued journey.”

