AT THE ILLUSIONIST'S TABLE to Return to The McKittrick Hotel in December

The McKittrick Hotel (530 West 27th Street, NYC), home of Sleep No More, has announced the return of At The Illusionist's Table, an intimate experience where magic and mentalism intertwine with fine dining. Created and hosted by internationally-acclaimed illusionist, Scott Silven, performances will be offered in the hotel's cozy Alpine escape, The Hideout at Gallow Green, from December 4 through January 30, 2023.

Following its debut at the prestigious Edinburgh Festival, At The Illusionist's Table made its New York premiere in the spring of 2018 in The Club Car at The McKittrick Hotel. Following a sold out 12-week engagement, Silven returned that fall for another extended sold out residency.

"After completing my 2022 world tour, it is a great privilege to return to my home away from home at The McKittrick Hotel. I'm delighted to be hosting New York audiences once again and invite them to join me for an extraordinary evening this winter," said Silven.

During the performance, enigmatic host Scott Silven leads guests through an evening of culinary delights interwoven with illusion, mentalism, and storytelling. Senses will appear to deceive as candles flicker, whisky pours, and conversation stirs throughout a three-course dinner filled with unbelievable illusions.

Tickets for At The Illusionist's Table are $295 per person and include appetizers, whisky tasting, and a sumptuous meal in the hotel's seasonal rooftop restaurant. Cloud 9 tickets include specially selected wine pairings with each course for an additional $100 per person. Hot cocktails and other seasonal drinks are available for purchase from The Hideout's bar.

The dinner menu is crafted by Executive Chef Pascal Le Seac'h. Hailing from the French Alps, Le Seac'h has been based in New York for more than 20 years. He first trained at the Michelin-starred Le Chantecler in Nice, before helming the stoves for celebrated restaurateurs André Balazs at The Sunset Beach Resort and Keith McNally at Balthazar and Pastis. Over the course of his distinguished career, Le Seac'h has also worked for awarded chefs Daniel Boulud at his iconic namesake restaurant, Daniel, and Jean-Michel Diot at Park Bistro.

At The Illusionist's Table performances will be offered from Wednesdays through Mondays at 7:30PM. The running time is 2 hours with no intermission.

Sleep No More and Speakeasy Magick are also currently running at the hotel. For tickets and information, visit www.mckittrickhotel.com.

Scott Silven (@scottsilven) is a modern-day marvel like no other, who strives to share the experience of true and elegant mystery in the most inspiring way. As a renowned illusionist, mentalist, and performance artist, Silven pushes the boundaries of his craft by creating stylish, smart, and critically acclaimed performance pieces for both theatre and television that mesmerize audiences across the globe.

Silven's return to New York with At The Illusionist's Table follows a 400 date tour of his groundbreaking virtual experience, and New York Times "Critic's Pick," The Journey, and world tour of his proscenium show, Wonders, playing to sold-out theaters from London to Australia. From The Sydney Opera House to Off-Broadway in New York, his objective is absolute: to create an extraordinary experience that yields an immersion into the impossible.

For additional information, visit www.scottsilven.com.

ABOUT THE MCKITTRICK HOTEL

The McKittrick Hotel (@TheMcKittrick) is home of immersive theater spectacle Sleep No More (@sleepnomorenyc), dazzling Speakeasy Magick, and intimate live events in Manderley Bar and The Club Car. Guests are also welcome to the hotel's rooftop bar and restaurant, Gallow Green (@gallowgreen).