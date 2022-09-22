Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ANGELS AMONG US Comes to the Yorktown Stage in Westchester County's Yorktown Heights

Angels Among Us reprises its 4th run October 6-9, 2022.

Sep. 22, 2022  

Elise Maurine Milner, up and coming New York playwright/producer is bringing her first show since the pandemic, back to the stage! "Angels Among Us" debuted on Off Broadway in 2017 and 2018 in Manhattan and is now headed to the regional off Broadway theater, the Yorktown Stage in Westchester County's Yorktown Heights!

The acclaimed dramatic play is set in modern day and features the talented cast of Robert Mark, Lily Speiser, Brian Michael O'Neill, Nicole Arcieri, Gary Vargas, Samantha Mileski, Morgan Mitchell, Toni Watterson, Humza Asim Mian, & Carlos Caparelli.

Written and directed by Milner, the show is about the emotional journey of 9 characters, 5 of which are living through the worst days of their lives, and 5 whom inadvertently step in to help, and whether by accident or fate, little do they know that everything happens for a reason for all... even if they don't quite see any hope in their moments of hopelessness. Presented in a series of 4 coherent and connected vignettes, our characters learn that sometimes they have to get through absolute devastation in order to experience the DIVINITY and JOY in their lives.

As they learn to overcome their fears and let go of what they can't control, they might just be able to connect with a higher part of themselves and find understanding, peace, and happiness... This play explores the complicated nature of the human experience & the struggles we all face through having to feel our pain, joy, growth, fear, and surrender, while having to evolve & face our mortality...


Playwright/director/producer Elise Maurine Milner has produced 15 unique productions, totaling over 350 Off Broadway performances in the tri state area since 2002. Elise Milner has been called the NEW Neil LaBute, and a refreshing and provocative voice for modern theatre! With co-direction by Robert Mark, the team is creating a wonderful and magical performance that audiences will not forget!

Angels Among Us reprises its 4th run October 6-9, 2022 (Thurs, Fri, Sat at 8pm and Sat, Sun at 2pm) Tickets are $30 online and can be found at www.HCPTickets.com


