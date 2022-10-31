Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

AMT Theater Announces Inaugural Black and White Benefit

The event will be held on Monday, November 7th from 6:00PM to 9:30PM.

Oct. 31, 2022  
AMT Theater Announces Inaugural Black and White Benefit

AMT Theater, the exciting new 99-seat Off Broadway theater located at 354 West 45th Street, in the heart the theater district, its Producer Al Tapper, and Artistic Director, Tony Sportiello, today announced that the venue's inaugural Black & White Benefit will be held on Monday, November 7th from 6:00PM to 9:30PM at 354 West 45th Street. The first new Off-Broadway theater built in the theater district after its two-year shutdown, AMT serves as a launching pad for small shows and as a permanent, affordable space for artists and residents in the community who want to test their works on a live New York City stage. https://www.amttheater.org

"The recent pandemic of 2020 left a large part of New York reeling, and no industry was hit harder than theater. Shows closed, careers were put on hold, several companies lost their homes. We are hoping to be part of a rebirth here in the city. We have re-designed and re-imagine the space on 45th Street and we've turned it into what we feel is one of the nicest Off Broadway houses in the city. We plan to do original shows, new musicals, children's theater, cabarets and more. We have partnered with organizations in Mexico to create an international bond developing new work. The financial challenges of what we are doing are daunting and we are working 24/7 to make our dreams a reality but we can use help. Donations made to the theater will go towards assisting us in bringing life back to the theater world of New York."

In addition to Mr. Tapper and Mr. Sportiello, the AMT Theater staff includes Tamara Flannagan (Technical Director), Sharon Osowski (General Manager), Julia Carr (Operations Manager), Mary Lauren (Youth Director), Deborah Greenberg (Theaterfest NY Producer), Laura Iniquez (US/ Mexican Liaison), Kelli Maguire (Cabaret Director), Mateo Del Camp (Associate Producer), Mimi Warnick (New Works Development Director), and Gabrielle Piacentile (Website).

Tickets are $75 (honored guests) and $100 (VIP honored guests).



