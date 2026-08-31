ALICE IN WONDERLAND THE MUSICAL Sets Cast at Literally Alive

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Literally Alive Family Theatre's Off-Broadway production of Alice in Wonderland the Musical has announced its full cast and crew. This original musical by Michael Sgouros and Brenda Bell will run Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre September 26 - November 8, 2026.

Literally Alive is thrilled to welcome back company member Eric Fletcher in his roles as Lewis Carroll, Queen of Hearts, and the Caterpillar, and member Avery Ilardi as Alice herself.

Joining the Wonderland adventure are Journey Jones (White Rabbit, Mock Turtle), Nova Rivera (Door Mouse and King of Hearts), Andrea Woodbridge (Lorina, Cheshire Cat), Mikey Miller (Tear Mouse, March Hare), Riley Fee (Bobby Cop, Dodo, Page of Hearts), Eve Harrison (Gryphon, Butterfly, Fairy), Kathryn Marie Loggins (Mad Hatter, Busker), Joseph Sanford IV (Ensemble member), Morgan Paulson (Ensemble member), and Tabitha Bradley (Ensemble member/Swing).

Alice in Wonderland the Musical is one of Brenda Bell and Michael Sgouros's 14 original musicals. The production follows Lewis Carroll's novel Alice's Adventures in Wonderland in which young Alice meets a white rabbit and ends up on an adventure in Wonderland with its wacky and whimsical creatures - all set to original music and lyrics by Sgouros and Bell.

The creative team includes Brenda Bell (Director/Playwright/Artistic Director), Michael Sgouros (Composer/Music Director), Shino Frances (Choreographer), Eric Fletcher (Vocal Director), Courtney Hansen (Costumes), Elizabeth Chaney (Set Design), Emma Ruopp (Production Manager), Jessica Choi (Lighting Designer), and Joanne Chiayuan (Additional Scenic Art). Stage management members are Kelley Alogna (Production Stage Manager) and Nicole MacNeill (Assistant Stage Manager).

There is a special family workshop before matinees at 2pm Saturday; 10am Sunday that is included with tickets to the 3pm Saturday show and the 11am Sunday show.

Alice in Wonderland the Musical runs September 26 - November 8, 2026, Saturdays 3pm & 7pm, Sundays 11am & 2pm Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre, located at 115 MacDougal St. The theatre is accessible via West 4th St. Station, lines A,C,E,B,D,F,M - walk one block east on West 3rd, and one block south on MacDougal.

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