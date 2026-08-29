CAFECITO (COFFEE) AND DREAMS To Receive Staged Reading With Genoveva Productions

Genoveva Productions will present an exclusive presentation of Cafecito (Coffee) and Dreams, a vibrant new play written by Julia Genoveva and directed by KM Jones, on Sunday, September 13, 2026, at 4:00 PM at the Producers Club - Prince Theater (358 West 44th Street, New York City).

Featuring an ensemble cast that includes Gus Ferrari, Julia Genoveva, Paul Fraccalvieri, and Candice Evin Brown, Cafecito (Coffee) and Dreams follows four mid-career friends fighting to keep their artistic passions alive while confronting the realities, setbacks, and triumphs of navigating the modern entertainment industry.

Fueled by conversation, caffeine, and shared history, the play offers an honest, funny, and deeply relatable look at what happens when the dreams of youth collide with mid-career grit.

This Staged Reading of Cafecito (Coffee) and Dreams will take place on Sunday, September 13, 2026 at 4:00 PM at Producers Club (Prince Theater), 358 West 44th Street, New York, NY 10036. (Please note: Access requires one flight of stairs; no elevator on premises.) Tickets are $12 online via Eventbrite at Eventbrite Ticket Link

About The Artists

Julia Genoveva (Playwright & Performer) is an actress, writer, and producer based in New York City. A multifaceted storyteller dedicated to authentic, character-driven narratives, Genoveva founded Genoveva Productions to develop and showcase independent works that reflect diverse, real-world experiences across stage and film.

KM Jones (Director) is a NYC based director whose work spans an impressive range of Off-Bway and independent venues. Her directing credits include productions at The Flea Theater, Open Jar Studios, La Mama Experimental Theatre Club, AMT Theatre, ART/NY South Oxford Space, Urban Stages, The Chain Theatre, The RATNYC, Hostos Community College, Houghton Hall, The Connelly Theatre, The Tank, and Drama League.

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