AFTER HAPPILY EVER AFTER To Premiere At Players Theatre In May

After Happily Ever After, a new musical comedy, is set to make its New York premiere in an Off-Broadway residency at The Players Theatre (115 Macdougal Street) for a three-week limited engagement. The musical is scheduled to open on Thursday, May 5.

Presented by Griffin Hammill Productions, the end is just the beginning in this grown-up version of four famous fairy tales in which six actors play 47 characters whose problems have only gotten worse after their original Happily Ever After. Cinderella's marriage has lost its magic. Red Riding Hood has become obsessed with men who are wolves. One house has gotten too small for all Three Little Pigs. And the Frog Prince is in trouble-yet again.

"After Happily Ever After" features a book by Roger Griffin, lyrics by Susan DiLallo and music by Stephen Weiner. This production will be staged by John Plumpis with music direction by Brian Russell Carey and choreography by Nallessa Walthour.

Full casting will be announced at a later date.

Tickets are $52-$72, with $90 backstage passes available. To purchase tickets, please visit theplayerstheatre.com or call 212-475-1449. To learn more about "After Happily Ever After," please visit afterhappilyeveraftermusical.com or follow the show on Facebook and Instagram (@AfterHappilyMusical).