ABOUT THOSE MISCARRIAGES I HAD AND OTHER MESSES I'VE MADE to Make Off-Broadway Debut in July

Bethany Hall will bring her unique comedy to Soho Playhouse in July.

By: Jun. 28, 2024
Comedian and writer Bethany Hall (The Chris Gethard Show, 30 Rock, Yes, And... Laughter Lab) will be making her off-Broadway debut July 24th-28th at the Soho Playhouse's Huron Club with her "one-uterus comedy show About Those Miscarriages I Had and Other Messes I've Made. The show stars Hall and is directed by Maureen Towey (BAM, Arcade Fire), with music by Anne Eisendrath.

Bethany's show is a savage glimpse into the realities of motherhood and miscarriages. And, of course, there's music because sometimes the only thing left to do is dance. Inspiration for this show comes from feelings that have been nagging at Bethany "like credit card debt" (her words) for years and aims to combat the idea that we're taught to whisper the word "miscarriage." In About Those Miscarriages I Had... And Other Messes I've Made, Bethany rejects the isolation, shame and guilt projected on people who have miscarriages. This show combines all of that pain and grief with the thrilling, breathtaking (and exhausting) joy that is parenthood, with original music by Anne Eisendrath underscoring it all.

In her own words, Hall shares: "Raising my three kids is so complicated and invigorating that it makes me want to shout and cheer and cry all at the same time. I have to believe I'm not the only person who feels this way."

Show dates, all at 7:00pm:

Wednesday, July 24th

Thursday, July 25th

Friday, July 26th

Saturday, July 27th

Sunday, July 28th

Tickets available here - $31.50 including fees.

Runtime is 1 hour and best suited for 18+ audiences.




