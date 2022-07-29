A SYMPHONY FOR PORTLAND Opens At The Players Theatre

Plated Rose Musical Productions, LLC present a new musical written and composed by Christina Hemphill, a Player's Theatre Residency playwright and 2020 Rave Theatre Festival Finalist. A SYMPHONY FOR PORTLAND, with arrangements by Cameron Jones, is loosely based on an experience which happened to Ms. Hemphill.

This dark but hopeful tale reminiscent of ThreePenny Opera and Cradle Will Rock, tells the story of a group of homeless men and women and the sex workers of a particularly rundown section of Portland, Oregon. This powerhouse musical explores themes of LGBTQ intolerance, domestic violence, sex trafficking and the mental and physical effects of unresolved grief. In the end it is truly good vs evil.

The production sports a large multi-talented and diverse cast including Kristen Smith, Isaac Williams, Matthew Joshua Cohen, Jamiel Burkhart, Caitlyn Somerville, John Stillwaggon,* Lauren Rathburn, Robert Pivec,* Ashlyn Prieto, Demetrius Kee, Hannah Bonnett, Sarah Rose, Ava Diane Tyson, and Andrew J Koehler. Angela Theresa Egic, serves as stage manager.

The production features musical direction by Broadway veteran, Larry Daggett, and is directed by Jay Michaels, a prominent figure in the New York theatre and indie film community.

PREVIEWS: August 11 - 14 • OPENING: August 18 • RUNNING: August 19 - 28

The Players Theatre, Upstairs at 115 MacDougal St, New York City.

Tickets available at web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1108269/prm/PORTLAND

*these actors appearing courtesy of Actors Equity Association