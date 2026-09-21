A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS: A GROOVY MUSICAL REVUE Will Return Off-Broadway for Year 10
Co-Creator and Director Kendrell Bowman will present the independently produced show at The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture.
Presented by Kendrell Bowman Productions, 'A Soulful Christmas: A Groovy Musical Revue' will return for its milestone tenth year December 18th, 19th and 20th, 2026 at the Sheen Center for Thought & Culture in New York City.
Inspired by the 1970's TV Show SOUL TRAIN, 'A Soulful Christmas' transports audiences into a taping of the fictional holiday spectacular 'Groovy Wonderland.' Expect powerhouse vocals, soulful Christmas classics, funky R&B grooves, fabulous '70s fashion, high-energy dancing and an audience that becomes part of the show!
The returning cast members are Denzel Fields, Erica Wilkins, Asha Burtin, Brandon Wiley, Verdale Stinson and Brian 'Mr. Taptastic' Davis joined by newcomers Christina Richards, Kaeja Cox, Alexis Braxton and Levi Blaise Coleman.
The creative team includes lighting design by Stephanie P. Freed, hair & wig design by Porsche Waldo, costume design by Richard Gross, stage management by Christelly Encarcion and music direction by Alonzo 'Zo' Harris.
The Tenth anniversary marks a major achievement for creators Kendrell Bowman and Broadway star Anthony Wayne - the creative team behind the hit Off-Broadway musicals 'Mighty Real: A Fabulous Sylvester Musical' and 'An Evening with Phyllis Hyman'. Over the years the groovy holiday celebration has attracted celebrity guests including Naomi Campbell, Marc Jacobs, the late André Leon Talley and more.
'Ten years is a huge milestone. This year we're elevating everything—new songs, more characters, more dancing and even more audience participation. When you walk through the doors, you're coming to party!' says Bowman.
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