A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS: A GROOVY MUSICAL REVUE Will Return Off-Broadway for Year 10

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Presented by Kendrell Bowman Productions, 'A Soulful Christmas: A Groovy Musical Revue' will return for its milestone tenth year December 18th, 19th and 20th, 2026 at the Sheen Center for Thought & Culture in New York City.

Inspired by the 1970's TV Show SOUL TRAIN, 'A Soulful Christmas' transports audiences into a taping of the fictional holiday spectacular 'Groovy Wonderland.' Expect powerhouse vocals, soulful Christmas classics, funky R&B grooves, fabulous '70s fashion, high-energy dancing and an audience that becomes part of the show!

The returning cast members are Denzel Fields, Erica Wilkins, Asha Burtin, Brandon Wiley, Verdale Stinson and Brian 'Mr. Taptastic' Davis joined by newcomers Christina Richards, Kaeja Cox, Alexis Braxton and Levi Blaise Coleman.

The creative team includes lighting design by Stephanie P. Freed, hair & wig design by Porsche Waldo, costume design by Richard Gross, stage management by Christelly Encarcion and music direction by Alonzo 'Zo' Harris.

The Tenth anniversary marks a major achievement for creators Kendrell Bowman and Broadway star Anthony Wayne - the creative team behind the hit Off-Broadway musicals 'Mighty Real: A Fabulous Sylvester Musical' and 'An Evening with Phyllis Hyman'. Over the years the groovy holiday celebration has attracted celebrity guests including Naomi Campbell, Marc Jacobs, the late André Leon Talley and more.

'Ten years is a huge milestone. This year we're elevating everything—new songs, more characters, more dancing and even more audience participation. When you walk through the doors, you're coming to party!' says Bowman.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 40 Days 18 Hrs 40 Min 01 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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