A MUSICAL ABOUT STAR WARS Returns For Two Weeks Off-Broadway 

Off-Broadway's hilariously irreverent musical comedy; A Musical About Star Wars, which was forced to close in 2020, is excited to announce they are returning for a strictly-limited two week engagement at The American Theatre of Actors. With performances beginning Friday, Dec 17th the musical comedy celebrates the blockbuster film franchise, nerd culture, cosplay, and comic-con in a show-within-a-show that is a little meta and hella rad.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far far away...a Staten Island Blockbuster Video to be exact...Two Star Wars fanatics, Scott and Taylor, wrote the most epic Star Wars musical ever. On their endless quest to perform it at Comic Con - a restraining order filed by actor Warwick Davis stands in their way - they have opted to perform it on the glamorous off-Broadway stages instead! However, dark forces are looming over their production, and her name is Emily. "Do Scott and Taylor prevail? Does the show make it to Comic Con? The answers are less important than the fun time you'll have getting there! May the FUN be with you!" - Theasy.com

The show opened on May The Fourth in 2019 at Theatre Row and within weeks transferred to the larger (and aptly named) St. Luke's Theatre. The show closed prematurely in March of 2020 due to a small global pandemic that you might have heard about.

Returning to the production are the shows original stars and creators; Taylor Crousore, Scott Richard Foster and Emily McNamara. Created by Tom D'Angora and written by D'Angora, Crousore, and Foster, the musical features an original score and lyrics by Billy Recce. The production is directed by Tom and Michael D'Angora, with choreography by Alex Ringler, production design by Brendan McCann, costumes by McCann and William Bailey, lighting design by Erik Petersen, music direction by Ed Goldscheider, and stage managed by Brent Jones. The original cast album is available through Broadway Records.

A Musical About Star Wars plays at The American Theatre of Actors located at 314 W 54th St between 8-9th Ave. The show has a varying schedule. For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.AMusicalAboutStarWars.com.