A MUSICAL ABOUT STAR WARS Returns to New York City This Summer

Performances begin July 7th.

By: Jun. 07, 2023

A MUSICAL ABOUT STAR WARS Returns to New York City This Summer

Off-Broadway’s absurdly irreverent musical comedy, A Musical About Star Wars, which was forced to close in 2020, is excited to announce a return summer engagement at The AMT Theater.  With performances beginning July 7th the musical comedy celebrates fandom, nerd culture, cosplay, Comic-Con, and the most successful film franchise in history in a show that can only be described as a little meta and a whole lotta awesome!

A Musical About Star Wars is a show-within-a-show that follows two moronic super fans, Scott and Taylor, as they attempt to perform their very unauthorized Star Wars musical in an off-Broadway theater in hopes of catching the eye of the Comic-Con presenters.  However, dark forces are looming over their production…and her name is Emily.  Emily is an actress of questionable talents, and a political activist with questionable ambitions, who has a lot to say about boys whipping out their lightsabers.  “Do Scott and Taylor prevail? Does the show make it to Comic-Con?  The answers are less important than the good time you’ll have getting there!” – TheEasy.com. 

The show opened on May The Fourth in 2019 at Theatre Row and within weeks transferred to the larger (and aptly named) St. Luke’s Theatre.  The show closed prematurely in March of 2020 due to the pandemic, then a Christmas 2021 run was also canceled for the same reasons.  Now, after a 2022 run in Las Vegas at Planet Hollywood, the show is thrilled to finally be returning to the Big Apple! 

Created by Tom D’Angora and written by D’Angora, Taylor Crousore, and Scott Foster, the musical features an original score and lyrics by Billy Recce.  The production is directed by Tom and Michael D’Angora, with choreography by Ashley Marinelli. The original cast album is available through Broadway Records.

Casting and additional creative team for A Musical About Star Wars will be announced in the near future.

A Musical About Star Wars will play at The AMT Theater located at 354 W 45th St between 8-9th Ave and will play Fridays at 8 pm and Saturdays at 2 and 8 pm. Tickets start at $29 and can be purchased through the show's website or by calling 646-543-4385.




