A Hollywood Tell-All Heads To The Stage With First Reading Of REEL STORIES- MADE IN NEW YORK

Dean Taucher, production designer behind the most sensational television dramas such as Law & Order SVU and The Sopranos, presents his first play, REEL STORIES - MADE IN NEW YORK on December 13-15 at Manhattan's Theatre Row.

Wild, ironic, dark, and injected with a dose of humor, REEL STORIES features three actors who portray multiple characters straight from the sets of Hollywood's most successful shows through Taucher's personal accounts, run-ins, and experiences.

Through a series of monologue vignettes clued into the humor and "dos and don'ts" of the industry, audiences catch a colorful glimpse of homicidal teamsters, clueless starlets, harassment seminars that are more foul than informative, cash obsessed writers and producers who run the gamut from just plain wrong to coke dealing criminals. While remaining nameless, each character and insight are true snapshots of Dean's experiences straight from the sets of nearly five hundred TV episodes that he designed including Miami Vice, Law and Order SVU, New York Undercover, and season one of The Sopranos.

"After 40 years working behind the scenes to bring to life some of the most celebrated made for TV dramas and films, it is time to bring the real-life drama and those who cause it into the spotlight," notes Dean. "The biggest fish in the Hollywood pond are unpleasant, self-centered and perpetuating a culture that desperately needs to change. These are their stories; uncensored, unfiltered and completely unbelievable!"

REEL STORIES - MADE IN NEW YORK will be presented on December 13th at 2:00pm EST and December 14-15th at 7:30pm EST at Theatre Row 410 W 42nd Street, New York City.

Tickets to REEL STORIES are FREE and can be reserved at kgmtheatrical.com/reelstories. Proof of vaccination is required for admission, and masks must be worn during the duration of the production.