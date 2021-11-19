A COMMERCIAL JINGLE FOR REGINA COMET Will Present An ASL Interpreted Performance This Saturday Matinee

A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet, the first new musical to premiere in New York since the pandemic began, will present an American Sign Language (ASL) interpreted performance this Saturday, November 20th at 3:00pm at the DR2 Theatre (103 East 15th Street), in partnership with Broadway SIGNs! (ASL Interpreters Gabriel Silva and Alberto Medero; Director of Artistic Sign Language (DASL) Dickie Hearts).

a??The production has been playing to sold out audiences and critical acclaim since beginning performances recently extended due to popular demand with its final performance set for this Sunday, November 21st at 7:00pm.

It was recently announced that the Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording of the new musical will be released by Time-Life Records in early 2022. With every ticket purchased through Telecharge.com between now and November 21, fans will be emailed a code for a free advance digital download of one of the songs from the upcoming album (purchaser must opt-in to be contacted via email).

A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet features book, music, and lyrics by Alex Wyse (Indoor Boys) and Ben Fankhauser (Newsies), with direction by Marshall Pailet (Baghdaddy, Triassic Parq) and stars Wyse, Fankhauser and Bryonha Marie Parham (Prince of Broadway).

The Asbury Park Press describes the show as "A MUCH-NEEDED ESCAPE! Forget about the world and laugh." while Theatrely said it was the "[TITLE OF SHOW] FOR THE NEXT GENERATION. It will feed your theatre-loving soul in all the right ways!" and The New York Times called it a "Pancake."

Two nobodies dream of writing one hit song for everybody, but their day job composing jingles for commercials isn't the big break they hoped. That is, until they're plucked from obscurity by a world-famous pop star named Regina Comet (if destiny had a child, it would be her) and she wants them to create an anthem for her supernova pipes... and her new perfume. They're so close to the big-time they can smell it, but following your passion doesn't always lead where you expect. Making a hit song can be a shit-show.

The creative team for A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet includes Alex Wyse and Ben Fankhauser (Book/Music/Lyrics), Marshall Pailet (Direction), Drama Desk Award winner Stephanie Klemons (Choreography), Lucille Lortel Award nominee Wilson Chin (Scenic Design), Antonyo Award winner Sarita Fellows (Costume Design), Aja M. Jackson (Lighting Design), Twi McCallum (Sound Design), Alex Goldie Golden (Music Director), and Hannah Woodward (Production Stage Manager).

A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet is produced by Cody Lassen, joined by Kate Cannova, Fever, Sue Gilad & Larry Rogowsky, Chaz Naor, Jamie deRoy/Luigi Caiola, Samantha Squeri, David Lipowicz, Brad Blume, Jo-Ann Dean, Wayne H. Holland, III, Jamie Joeyen-Waldorf, Robert Laurita, Benny Lumpkins Jr., Philip Makara, and Raindrop Valley.

ASL Interpreted Performance Sponsored by Honorable Susan B. Lyons, Esq.

Tickets, starting at $59, can be purchased by visiting the DR2 Theatre box office (Tuesday - Sunday, 12pm - curtain), online at www.Telecharge.com, or by calling 800-447-7400. Running time is 80 minutes (half a Wicked), and plays the following schedule: Tuesdays at 7pm; Wednesdays at 7pm; Thursdays at 8pm; Fridays at 8pm; Saturdays at 3pm & 8pm; and Sundays at 3pm & 7pm.

For more information, please visit www.ReginaComet.com