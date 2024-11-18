A CHRISTMAS CAROL to be Presented by EPIC Players Theatre At Theatre Row

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



EPIC Players Theatre, New York's Premiere Neurodiverse Theater Company, will present their neuro-inclusive rendition of A Christmas Carol from December 10-15, 2024 at Theatre Row, Theatre 5. Use discount code EPICEARLY off.

This timeless story follows Scrooge as the spirits teach him a lesson, and he gains a whole new understanding of the meaning of Christmas. EPIC will be sharing their own original take on the classic story. Weaving together music, dynamic characters, and classic moments, this will be one retelling you will never forget!

"..[EPIC] they have taught me so much and helped me navigate the process of pursuing professional theater," said Joshua Cartagena. "I have been able to grow as an artist by gaining access to those classes and resources that have felt out of my reach in a neurotypical setting."

"EPIC is an incredibly supportive environment to work in, not only because EPIC is dedicated to accommodating the access needs of their company members, but also because of the community EPIC has fostered," Sydney Kurland said. "It is really powerful to be in a rehearsal room with castmates and creatives who have genuine respect for one another's artistry and needs for equitable access to [participate] in rehearsal."

Comments