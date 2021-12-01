A CHRISTMAS CAROL AT THE MERCHANT'S HOUSE Resumes In-Person Shows Tonight

This December, as Summoners Ensemble Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL AT THE MERCHANT'S HOUSE resumes long-anticipated live performances for its 9th holiday season, they are once again offering performances virtually! For $35, join Mr. Dickens and watch online, from anywhere and on your schedule. Your pay-per-view ticket is good for three viewings of our holiday classic anytime between now and January 1, 2022.

All proceeds will help keep us thriving as we move through the continuing COVID crisis and beyond, ensuring that Summoners Ensemble Theatre can continue bringing classic literature to life and the landmark 1832 Merchant's House Museum remains a pillar of education about life in 19th century in New York.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL at the MERCHANT'S HOUSE, Charles Dickens in New York, 1867, is presented online by Summoners Ensemble Theatre in association with the Merchant's House Museum. Performances were filmed in the landmark 1832 Merchant's House Museum, New York City's only 19th century family home preserved intact, inside and out.

VIEWING DETAILS

Pay-Per-View

Pay-per-view is $35 and allows patrons to view the production 3 times, anytime between November 25, 2021 and January 1, 2022.

View online at www.summonersensemble.org.