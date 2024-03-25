59E59 Theaters Receives $10 Million Donation to Eliminate Rental Fees for Producing Theater Companies

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Elysabeth Kleinhans Theatrical Foundation has gifted an additional $10 million to support 59E59 Theaters and its artistic programs. Effective this summer, the 30+ productions that open annually at 59E59 will be able to use the company’s three performance spaces and equipment without incurring the weekly cost of rent.

“By eliminating rental fees for producing plays at our venue, the Foundation has shattered one of the many financial barriers to emerging companies presenting new works, opening our doors to diverse voices and innovative productions that might otherwise not be seen,” said Managing Director Brian Beirne.

In celebration of 20 years as New York City’s least conventional and most supportive presenting venue, and in recognition of increased industry-wide economic challenges faced by theater makers, this new model will help sustain the cultural impacts of the daring and adventurous theater companies who call 59E59 Theaters home. Among them are Resident Companies Primary Stages, LAByrinth Theater Company, New Light Theater Project, No.11 Productions, and Happenstance Theater.

“This extraordinary act of generosity is not just a financial contribution; it’s a resounding vote of confidence in our theater’s mission and a game-changer for the entire performing arts community,” said Artistic Director Val Day. “Now, artistic merit, more than financial ability, will be the guiding force in bringing stories to life on our stage.”

This extends 59E59’s unique model: funded almost entirely by a single foundation, 59E59 has – for the past 20 years – chosen 800+ plays and musicals that were nurtured and supported through highly-subsidized rental rates, as well as production, ticketing, FOH, marketing, and press support. Under that model, the Foundation underwrote the cost of visiting theater companies performing at 59E59 Theaters by approximately $1.8 million per year. Under the new revised model, with increased annual funding from the Foundation, visiting companies will be free to focus entirely on theater-making and take more artistic chances with lower financial burdens and risks, while continuing to collect the majority of the box office revenue. The new model has increased funding to $2.3 million per year.

“For small theater companies trying to produce new plays in New York City, it’s the best news we could possibly get,” said Margarett Perry, Artistic Director of Twilight Theatre Company.

David Byrne, Artistic Director of The Royal Court, added “It’s a leading example of the visionary, generous thinking we all need right now.”