3-D Theatricals Announces May 1 Lineup - Jerry Mitchell and Bronson Pinchot

Southern California's 3-D Theatricals' 3D+U has announced its special guests for 3D+U's free FANTASTICAL FRIDAYS for Friday, May 1. Hosts T.J. Dawson and Julian Roca will chat with two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Hairspray) and Emmy Award nominee Bronson Pinchot ("Perfect Strangers," "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina").

With 3D+U, the spotlight is on YOU and we can get through this together. Being socially distant may be the biggest role you will ever have to play. Let's come together while being apart with workshops, workouts, classes and talkbacks.

During this time of social distancing, 3-D Theatricals has been producing free daily streaming content for 3D+U, including workouts, classes and talkbacks. Details and sign-in information for each days' events is posted on 3-D's website Facebook and Instagram accounts, and via email blasts.

Friday, May 1 from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM PST - FANTASTICAL FRIDAYS, hosted by T.J. Dawson and Julian Roca, with two-time Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Hairspray).

Join Zoom Meeting:Meeting ID: 966-5018-1134

Jerry Mitchell received the Tony Award for Best Choreography twice - initially for the revival of La Cage aux Folles and more recently, for the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Kinky Boots, for which he was also nominated as Director. Jerry was most recently represented on Broadway as Director/Choreographer of Pretty Woman. He directed the Gloria Estefan Broadway musical, On Your Feet! and its international tour, recently presented in London's Coliseum Theatre and was nominated for an Olivier Award for his choreography in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, which he also directed and co-produced in London. In the 35 preceding years, Jerry has been involved with more than 50 Broadway, West End and touring productions, including choreographing You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown; The Full Monty (Tony nomination); The Rocky Horror Show; Hairspray(Tony nomination and the NBC live television broadcast as well); Gypsy; Never Gonna Dance (Tony nomination); Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (Tony nomination); La Cage aux Folles (Tony Award); Imaginary Friends; Legally Blonde (Tony nomination), which he also directed on Broadway and in London; Catch Me If You Can; and Kinky Boots. He also choreographed both the Off-Broadway productions and films of Hedwig & The Angry Inch and Jeffrey. Twenty-five years ago, Jerry conceived and created Broadway Bares, a comedy burlesque show performed annually for the charity Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, for which he continues to serve as Executive Producer.

Friday, May 1 from 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM PST - FANTASTICAL FRIDAYS, hosted by T.J. Dawson and Julian Roca, with Bronson Pinchot ("Perfect Strangers," "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina").

Join Zoom Meeting:Meeting ID: 919-3379-3975





