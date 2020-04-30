3-D Theatricals Announces May 1 Lineup - Jerry Mitchell and Bronson Pinchot
Southern California's 3-D Theatricals' 3D+U has announced its special guests for 3D+U's free FANTASTICAL FRIDAYS for Friday, May 1. Hosts T.J. Dawson and Julian Roca will chat with two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Hairspray) and Emmy Award nominee Bronson Pinchot ("Perfect Strangers," "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina").With 3D+U, the spotlight is on YOU and we can get through this together. Being socially distant may be the biggest role you will ever have to play. Let's come together while being apart with workshops, workouts, classes and talkbacks. During this time of social distancing, 3-D Theatricals has been producing free daily streaming content for 3D+U, including workouts, classes and talkbacks. Details and sign-in information for each days' events is posted on 3-D's website, Facebook and Instagram accounts, and via email blasts.
Friday, May 1 from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM PST - FANTASTICAL FRIDAYS, hosted by T.J. Dawson and Julian Roca, with two-time Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Hairspray).
Meeting ID: 966-5018-1134 Jerry Mitchell received the Tony Award for Best Choreography twice - initially for the revival of La Cage aux Folles and more recently, for the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Kinky Boots, for which he was also nominated as Director. Jerry was most recently represented on Broadway as Director/Choreographer of Pretty Woman. He directed the Gloria Estefan Broadway musical, On Your Feet! and its international tour, recently presented in London's Coliseum Theatre and was nominated for an Olivier Award for his choreography in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, which he also directed and co-produced in London. In the 35 preceding years, Jerry has been involved with more than 50 Broadway, West End and touring productions, including choreographing You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown; The Full Monty (Tony nomination); The Rocky Horror Show; Hairspray(Tony nomination and the NBC live television broadcast as well); Gypsy; Never Gonna Dance (Tony nomination); Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (Tony nomination); La Cage aux Folles (Tony Award); Imaginary Friends; Legally Blonde (Tony nomination), which he also directed on Broadway and in London; Catch Me If You Can; and Kinky Boots. He also choreographed both the Off-Broadway productions and films of Hedwig & The Angry Inch and Jeffrey. Twenty-five years ago, Jerry conceived and created Broadway Bares, a comedy burlesque show performed annually for the charity Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, for which he continues to serve as Executive Producer.
Friday, May 1 from 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM PST - FANTASTICAL FRIDAYS, hosted by T.J. Dawson and Julian Roca, with Bronson Pinchot ("Perfect Strangers," "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina").
Meeting ID: 919-3379-3975 Bronson Pinchot was born at home because his parents were like that. There followed a blurry span after which he got a scholarship to Yale. After Yale he was spotted in an off-Broadway show and cast in Risky Business. A bit part in Beverly Hills Cop led to the TV series "Perfect Strangers." Bronson made both his musical theater and Shakespearean debuts in 1999/2000 with Stephen Sondheim's Putting it Together at Broadway's Barrymore Theatre (in which he gave the song "Bang!"-which had been trimmed from A Little Night Music-its Broadway debut) as well as playing Autolycus in The Public Theater's Winter's Tale. Somewhere along the line, Nelson Mandela, Lucille Ball and a guy at the Balboa Exit of the 118 Freeway all made a point of telling him they admired his work which was satisfying/surreal. Bronson has nothing but fond memories of his time at 3-D Theatricals, except for the troubling fact that he has never been asked back despite aggressive hinting. He has a mole on one calf.