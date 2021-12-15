2ST Theater Announces The 2022 Judith Champion New Voices Reading Series

Second Stage Theater continues its commitment to nurturing American Playwrights with THE 2022 JUDITH CHAMPION NEW VOICES READING SERIES, which supports early career playwrights with one-night-only professionally produced readings for Second Stage subscribers, donors, and general audiences.

THE 2022 JUDITH CHAMPION NEW VOICES READING SERIES will kick off with Toros by Danny Tejera, directed by David Mendizábal, on January 18, 2022, followed by The Sensational Sea Mink-ettes by Vivian J.O. Barnes, directed by Cristina Angeles, on January 24, and will conclude with Yellow Dream$ by Susan Xu, directed by May Adrales on January 31.

The readings are free and available to Second Stage subscribers and donors beginning December 14 at 2ST.com. Tickets will be made available to the general public beginning January 7, 2022. All readings will begin at 6:30pm and will take place at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd Street).

"We're thrilled to be presenting the second year of our New Voices series - and to do so in person at the Tony Kiser Theater," said Second Stage President and Artistic Director Carole Rothman. "Supporting early career writers is central to Second Stage's mission and I can't wait for the Second Stage audience to be the first to experience these great plays by Danny, Vivian and Susan."

"Support what is most important to you," Series Underwriter Judith Champion states, "and one thing that is important to me is to nurture new playwriting talent so that theater flourishes for future generations."

ABOUT THE PLAYS AND PLAYWRIGHTS

TOROS

Written by Danny Tejera

Directed by David Mendizábal

Tuesday, January 18th at 6:30pm

In TOROS, three international late-20-year-olds (and one dying golden retriever) hang out in a garage in Madrid. They get drunk, get high, smoke pitis, argue about the music, get nervous, get angry, flirt, get bored, figure out what to do tonight, and figure out what version of reality to believe in.

Danny Tejera is a Spanish-American writer and actor. He's a MacDowell Fellow and has been a resident at Tofte Lake Center. He recently completed a Playwriting M.F.A. at Hunter College and UT-Austin, where he was mentored by Annie Baker and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins.

THE SENSATIONAL SEA MINK-ETTES

Written by Vivian J.O. Barnes

Directed by Cristina Angeles

Monday, January 24th at 6:30 pm

The Sea Mink-ettes are the best dance team around and homecoming is their time to shine. As the big day creeps closer, petty infighting and the quest for perfection threaten to tear the group apart--and then three of their teammates suddenly go missing. And the darkness around them keeps growing. And the world keeps going. And it's all going to be fine or it isn't and it's okay but it's not and whatever whatever whatever.

Vivian J.O. Barnes is a writer from Virginia. Her plays have been produced at Actors Theatre of Louisville, Montana Repertory Theatre, and Steppenwolf Theatre. She has developed plays at Clubbed Thumb and Ojai Playwrights Conference. She is a Lark Venturous Fellow and a member of Geffen Playhouse's 2021/2022 Writers' Room.

YELLOW DREAM$

Written by Susan Xu

Directed by May Adrales

Monday, January 31st at 6:30 pm

YELLOW DREAM$ is a dark comedy with music that follows an aspiring Asian-American producer and her quest to diversify the white imagination.

Susan Xu is a Brooklyn-based playwright and screenwriter. Susan's work explores uncomfortable subjects through a comedic lens to illuminate the intersection of power and identity. She received a BFA at NYU in Film and Television and an MFA in Playwriting at Hunter College.

Second Stage Theater's 42nd season continues its mission as a theater company exclusively dedicated to producing living American Playwrights.

The season kicked off at the Tony Kiser Theater on September 14th with the world premiere of Rajiv Joseph's LETTERS OF SURESH, directed by May Adrales. This new play continued the story of origami whiz Suresh, who was first introduced in Joseph's play, Animals Out of Paper, which was produced at Second Stage's Uptown space in 2008.

The season continued with the current production of Lynn Nottage's CLYDE'S at The Hayes Theater. Directed by Kate Whoriskey, CLYDE'S was recently named "The Best New Play of 2021" by Terry Teachout of The Wall Street Journal and a Best Play of 2021 by Jesse Green of The New York Times. CLYDE'S runs at the Hayes Theater through January 16, 2022.

2022 will feature the highly anticipated production of Richard Greenberg's Tony Award-winning play, TAKE ME OUT, which had been postponed due to the Broadway shutdown. Directed by Scott Ellis, the play will feature Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Jesse Williams. Previews will begin March 10th and opening night is scheduled for April 4th at Broadway's Hayes Theater.

The season will continue Off-Broadway with a new play about chosen family, TO MY GIRLS, by Second Stage commissioned playwright JC Lee and directed by Stephen Brackett. This world premiere comedy will begin previews March 22 at the Kiser Theater and will open in mid-April.

Second Stage will close out the season with the return of the Pulitzer Prize-winning BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY, written by Stephen Adly Guirgis and directed by Guirgis' original collaborator, Austin Pendleton. Previously produced at Second Stage's Off-Broadway home to critical acclaim, BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY will make its Broadway Premiere at the Hayes Theater in fall of 2022.

For the health and safety of our audience, employees, cast and crew please be advised of the following protocols: To be permitted to enter any Second Stage Theater venue (The Tony Kiser Theater, The Hayes Theater, The McGinn/Cazele Theater),a??guests over the age of 12 will need to be fully vaccinateda??(as defined below) with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine.a?? Evidence of the vaccination will be required at the time of entrya??along with a valid ticket for the current production. Other health & safety requirements may be required in addition to the vaccine.

"Fully vaccinated" means on the day of the performance date as shown on the valid ticket, a guest is:

At least 14 days after their second dose of an FDA or WHO approved two dose COVID-19 vaccine OR

At least 14 days after their single dose of an FDA or WHO approved single dose COVID-19 vaccine.

Guests ages 5 - 11 must provide proof of vaccination witha??at least ONE dose of an FDA or WHO approved vaccine.

Fora??international guestsa??TWO doses of any "mix and match" combination of an FDAa??ora??WHO approved Covid-19 vaccinea??area??acceptable.

Guests may display proof on a smartphone or present a physical copy. New York State residents, or anyone who received a COVID-19 vaccine in New York State, may present proof through the use of the Excelsior Pass (for more details, visit:a?? https://epass.ny.gov ) or any other CDC-approved digital app.

In addition to proof of vaccination, all guests 18 years or older must also present a government-issued photo ID such as a driver's license or passport. Guests younger than 18 may use a government-issued ID or school ID. Entry will be denied for guests who do not provide the documentation as required above.

Masks are required for all guests, regardless of vaccination status.a??Masks must be worn at all times except when eating or drinking in designated areas. All masks must completely cover the nose and mouth anda?? comply with the CDC guidelines for acceptable face coverings .