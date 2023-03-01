29 Hour Reading of Bio-Musical Satire HYMON & PARFUNKEL to Take Place This Month

Jeremy Wein (How to Dance in Ohio) will produce a 29 hour reading presentation of We Ain't Ever Gonna Break Up: The Hymon and Parfunkel Story, an original two-man folk, jukebox musical parody. Written by Gregg Hammer and Louis Pardo, developed with and directed by Scott Weinstein, We Ain't Ever Gonna Break Up: The Hymon & Parfunkel Story will be presented on Tuesday, March 21st, 2023 at 1pm and 5pm at the rehearsal studios at Playwrights Horizons.

We Ain't Ever Gonna Break Up: The Hymon & Parfunkel Story is the first jukebox musical about-and featuring the songs of-a band that never existed. This original two-man folk musical parodies the tropes of jukebox musicals like Jersey Boys, Mamma Mia, Million Dollar Quartet, Beautiful, Ain't Too Proud, Tina, The Cher Show, A Beautiful Noise... and the dozen inevitable new bio-musicals coming soon. Saul Hymon & Bart Parfunkel star in their own musical, playing themselves, their own instruments, and the panoply of other characters they encounter on their path to superstardom-ish. resulting in a uniquely virtuosic musical farce about found family and the power of collaboration. If they don't break up again first.

When reflecting on the inspiration for We Ain't Ever Gonna Break Up, author Gregg Hammer mused, "We had always joked about the premise, "What if a folk duo wrote a hit song called We Ain't Ever Gonna Break Up... and then became infamous for constantly breaking up?" But, Gregg says, "It really started as a way for a couple of best friends to write and sing some silly escapist comedy songs together."

Following a successful 2022 presentation at Anaheim's Chance Theater as part of the OTR New Works Series, Hammer and Pardo look forward to presenting this revised incarnation for industry professionals.

JEREMY WEIN

(Producer) is based in New York. Jeremy's producing credits include How to Dance In Ohio (Syracuse Stage), A.J Holmes' Yeah, But Not Right Now (SoHo Playhouse), Venus In Fur (Pico Playhouse) Kevin McDonald: ALIVE (Theatre Row, Dynasty Typewriter), Faux Snow (Thespis Theater Festival), Take Me Home (Associate Producer, Incubator Arts Project; dir. Meghan Finn), and the 2012 documentary The Bitter Buddha (Co-Producer). He is also the founder of the NYC Podcast Festival, which he produced from 2013-2018, and the creator of Play-PerView which he founded in 2020.

GREGG HAMMER

(Writer/Hymon) has performed at notable venues including The Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall, Greek Theater, and the Hollywood Bowl. Recent credits include Jesus Christ Superstar (national tour); Million Dollar Quartet (Cash); Titanic (Barrett);; Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story (Buddy); Side Show (Terry); City of Angels (Stine); 1776 (Jefferson); Oklahoma! (Curly); Burn the Floor; and Ring of Fire.

(Writer/Parfunkel) was most recently seen as Olaf in Frozen on the mainstage of the Disney Wonder. . Other credits include Toad in South Coast Repertory's A Year With Frog and Toad, San Francisco Symphony's Grammy nominated concert presentation of West Side Story; the national tour of Jesus Christ Superstar; Hair at the Hollywood Bowl; and the regional productions of The Last 5 Years at the Rubicon Theater (Jaime), the SoCal premiere of Avenue Q (Princeton/Rod), Diversionary Theater's Pippin (Pippin), The Full Monty (Jerry), The Who's Tommy (Cousin Kevin), and Evita (Che).

(Director/Developer) is an award-winning director and writer based in New York City. He recently won the Joseph Jefferson Award for his Actor-Musician, chamber style re-conception of Ragtime with Griffin Theatre in Chicago, where he is an ensemble member. Favorite directing credits include the North American Premiere of Solaris (Griffin Theatre, Jeff Award nomination), the world premiere of Kooman and Dimond's The Enlightenment of Percival von Schmootz (Adirondack Theatre Festival); Something Rotten (Marriott Theatre, Jeff Award nomination), South Pacific (The Rev Theatre), She Kills Monsters (Steppenwolf/Buzz22 Chicago), Rock of Ages (Pittsburgh CLO), and RENT (Theo Ubique, Jeff Award). Scott was the Associate and Resident Director for the Broadway national tour, Las Vegas, and Chicago productions of Million Dollar Quartet, and recently developed and directed the world premiere national tour of Million Dollar Quartet Christmas. A graduate of Northwestern University, he is represented by William Morris Endeavor. www.ScottGWeinstein.com