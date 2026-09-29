10 WIGS & A TELEPHONE to Make Off-Broadway Debut at United Solo Fest

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What do banking and sex work have in common? Spoiler alert: Everything! Trina Colon's one-woman comedic solo show straight from Las Vegas promises to keep you laughing from the bedroom to the boardroom.

10 Wigs & a Telephone is a fast, funny one-woman comedy about ambition, identity, mental health, and the strange overlap between two seemingly opposite worlds. At the center is a gritty, self-taught woman willing to do whatever it takes to succeed at a career in finance. To fund her climb, she runs a chaotic escort service out of her tiny apartment. With a pile of wigs, a constantly ringing phone, and a revolving door of clients and personas, her life becomes a juggling act. It is messy, unpredictable, and often absurd-but it works, until it doesn't.

As identities begin to blur, her mental health adds another layer of instability. Through rapid-fire character shifts and sharp comedic storytelling, the show exposes the surprising parallels between high finance and the sex industry: performance, negotiation, power, and the constant transaction of value. What she thought were two different paths begin to merge into one uncomfortable truth.

Bold, chaotic, and laugh-out-loud funny, 10 Wigs & a Telephone is a biting look at what it takes to succeed -and what it costs-when everything, and everyone, is up for sale. It is a true-ish tale of sex, money, and humor, wrapped in the vulnerability of an extraordinary storyteller. Trina Colon brings a new perspective on the oldest business. While making you laugh, she exposes deeply personal stories, giving audience members permission to shrug off their own shame and go get the life they want!

This one-hour solo show was written and created by Trina Colon, a Las Vegas-based actor, writer, and filmmaker, and directed by Shannan Calcutt, current artistic director of The Sphere in Las Vegas, with Associate Director Connor Fudge of Spiegelworld.

10 Wigs & a Telephone will premiere October 28, 2026, 2 pm at Theatre Row as part of the United Solo Fest fall line-up.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 18 Hrs 49 Min 18 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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