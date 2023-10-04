Labyrinth Theater Company Reveals 31st Season

LAByrinth Theater Company has announced its 31st season, returning to its roots with a focus on developing new work. This season will include developmental productions, LAB's renowned Barn Series, and more.

New for the 23/24 season LAByrinth will present LAB: Stripped, two-week runs of staged works in progress. This year's Stripped productions will feature Cusi Cram's The Complicated and Elizabeth Narciso's lolita lolita. The Complicated is a dark comedy about an eccentric, cultural- melting-pot of a family struggling to survive New York in the 1980's. It is a wild ode to folks from mixed backgrounds who were raised by wolves, single mothers, teachers, god brothers, and their own killer instincts. lolita lolita is a time-travelling joyride through the history of the patriarchy! Helen of Troy, Salome, and Lolita employ all the powers at their disposal: poetry, pop culture, and cherry cake to set the record straight. LAByrinth is thrilled to return to 59E59 Theaters (Val Day, Artistic Director; Brian Beirne, Managing Director) for a third year.

Also on deck at 59E59, LAB's 24th annual Barn Series. This free reading series will run from February 6th until February 11th with a lineup that showcases new works from LAB members Madeline Barr, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Brett C. Leonard, Mel Nieves, Joey Palestina, Lidia Ramirez, and Shawn Randall.

"This season was designed with our company and community in mind," says Artistic Director Aaron Roman Weiner. "Developing 11 new plays across the season means opportunities for dozens of LAByrinth members, and many chances for New Yorkers to come together to support new work, and each other."

The season will be bookended by special readings of new plays written by long-time members. First up: Kristina Poe's The Odyssey of Hope, a theatrical concert directed by company member Salvatore Inzerillo. The play is a joyous, music-filled homecoming back to each other... and to ourselves. The reading will be presented by Out of the Box Theatrics on Monday October 9th at 154, the venue formerly known as The New Ohio Theatre (154 Christopher St). Cast includes Alba Albanese, David Anzuelo, Scout Cook, Biko Eisen-Martin, Angelina Fiordellisi, Sean Fletcher Griffin, Jacqueline Guillen, Jamie Klassel, Paul Martinez, Javier Molina, Neil Tyrone Pritchard, Kelley Rae O'Donnell, Wilemina Olivia-Garcia, Flower Estefana Rios, Marshall Sharer, Roberta Wallach, and David Zayas Jr. Stage managed by Nicole Amaral. Doors open at 6:30pm, the reading will start at 7pm. Seating is limited. To reserve complimentary tickets click here or visit our Instagram page at @labyrinththeater.

The season culminates in the spring with a reading of LAB member Ben Snyder's musical Shoe Story, with music composed by Will Stone. Set between the United States and China in the 1970s and '80s, Shoe Story is an urban fable about love, loss, and the cultural significance of a fresh pair of kicks.

Stay tuned for ticket information and updates on this exciting season. To join LAByrinth's mailing list visit Click Here