Johannes Weisser and Oslo Circles Come to Den Norske Opera

Review: ANNIE at Folketeatret
The iconic red curls and indomitable spirit of little orphan Annie once again graced the Norwegian stage in a heart-warming production that captured the essence of optimism and resilience. The latest rendition of 'Annie' at the Folketeatret proved to be a delightful and nostalgic journey for both long-time fans and newcomers to this classic musical. From the moment the overture started it was obvious we were getting a classic yet, fresh take. The solo trumpet playing the main theme before the full orchestra came in, all the while an animated movie was shown where we get the whole journey from Oslo the audience was transported to the world of 1930s New York City. The curtain lifted to reveal the dreary, massive yet charming orphanage set. The attention to detail in the set design by Petr Hlousek, from the creaky wooden floors to the vintage props, created a rich and immersive backdrop for the unfolding tale. The use of LED projection gave the each scene an extra level of theatrical magic.
Review: MOULIN ROUGE at Chateau Neuf
For those who revel in the nightlife, take note that the Chateau Neuf has undergone a lavish transformation into a pleasure palace where indulgence reigns without the consequences of hangovers. It is within this opulent setting that the exhilarating 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' premiered on the 30th of August, showering the audience with glittering fragments reminiscent of every pop hit ever written.
Review: FROZEN at Det Norske Teatret
In the English production I saw ‘Frozen’ it was an overwhelming spectacle with more heart, depth and darkness than the film. But in the Norwegian version I sadly felt the huge focus on the fact that the tale is grounded in several Nordic legacies got center stage, while the drama and more importantly the heart of the show got lost in the snow.
