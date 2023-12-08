Johannes Weisser and Oslo Circles Come to Den Norske Opera

Baroque violinist Astrid Kirschner and her musicians in the critically acclaimed baroque ensemble Oslo Circles are back at the Opera.

This time they have with them the Norwegian baritone star Johannes Weisser and the English baroque trumpeter Mark Bennett . Together they have found a colorful bouquet of Christmas compositions by Johann Sebastian Bach, Arcangelo Corelli, Georg Friedrich Händel, Henry Purcell, Michael Praetorius, Antonio Vivaldi, Johann Pachelbel and more.

There will also be a rehearsal of Christmas carols that originated in the Baroque era : Det hev ei rose sprunge and In dulci jubilo. Old-fashioned Christmas magic is promised.

There are two performances on 10 December, at 15:00 and 19:00.