Johannes Weisser and Oslo Circles Come to Den Norske Opera

There are two performances on 10 December, at 15:00 and 19:00.

By: Dec. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Review: ANNIE at Folketeatret Photo 1 Review: ANNIE at Folketeatret
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Norway Awards Photo 2 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Norway Awards

Johannes Weisser and Oslo Circles Come to Den Norske Opera

Baroque violinist Astrid Kirschner and her musicians in the critically acclaimed baroque ensemble Oslo Circles are back at the Opera.

This time they have with them the Norwegian baritone star Johannes Weisser and the English baroque trumpeter Mark Bennett . Together they have found a colorful bouquet of Christmas compositions by Johann Sebastian Bach, Arcangelo Corelli, Georg Friedrich Händel, Henry Purcell, Michael Praetorius, Antonio Vivaldi, Johann Pachelbel and more.

There will also be a rehearsal of Christmas carols that originated in the Baroque era : Det hev ei rose sprunge and In dulci jubilo. Old-fashioned Christmas magic is promised.

There are two performances on 10 December, at 15:00 and 19:00.




RELATED STORIES - Norway

1
Review: ANNIE at Folketeatret Photo
Review: ANNIE at Folketeatret

The iconic red curls and indomitable spirit of little orphan Annie once again graced the Norwegian stage in a heart-warming production that captured the essence of optimism and resilience. The latest rendition of 'Annie' at the Folketeatret proved to be a delightful and nostalgic journey for both long-time fans and newcomers to this classic musical. From the moment the overture started it was obvious we were getting a classic yet, fresh take. The solo trumpet playing the main theme before the full orchestra came in, all the while an animated movie was shown where we get the whole journey from Oslo the audience was transported to the world of 1930s New York City. The curtain lifted to reveal the dreary, massive yet charming orphanage set. The attention to detail in the set design by Petr Hlousek, from the creaky wooden floors to the vintage props, created a rich and immersive backdrop for the unfolding tale. The use of LED projection gave the each scene an extra level of theatrical magic.

2
Review: MOULIN ROUGE at Chateau Neuf Photo
Review: MOULIN ROUGE at Chateau Neuf

For those who revel in the nightlife, take note that the Chateau Neuf has undergone a lavish transformation into a pleasure palace where indulgence reigns without the consequences of hangovers. It is within this opulent setting that the exhilarating 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' premiered on the 30th of August, showering the audience with glittering fragments reminiscent of every pop hit ever written.

3
Review: FROZEN at Det Norske Teatret Photo
Review: FROZEN at Det Norske Teatret

In the English production I saw ‘Frozen’ it was an overwhelming spectacle with more heart, depth and darkness than the film. But in the Norwegian version I sadly felt the huge focus on the fact that the tale is grounded in several Nordic legacies got center stage, while the drama and more importantly the heart of the show got lost in the snow.

4
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Norway Awards Photo
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Norway Awards

Voting is now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Norway Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

HARMONY Celebrates Hanukkah On Broadway! Video
HARMONY Celebrates Hanukkah On Broadway!
Learn All About AMDA- Where Artists Create Video
Learn All About AMDA- Where Artists Create
Constance Wu Performs 'Somewhere That's Green' From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Video
Constance Wu Performs 'Somewhere That's Green' From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
View all Videos

Norway SHOWS

Recommended For You