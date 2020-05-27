Det Norske Teatret will be streaming 'MUSIKALAR I 100' from 5/29

"West Side Story" (1965)

Det Norske teatret have a long tradition of presenting musicals to the Norwegian public. There have been numerous big international titles that have had their first showing at this theatre. Such as as "Oklahoma!" (1949), "Showboat" (1950), "West Side Story" (1965), "Fiddler on the Roof" (1965, 1987 and 2014), Side by Side by Sondheim (1984), Sweeney Todd (1991 and 2015) as well as the very first European productions of "Les Misérables" in 1988 and "Next to Normal (2010).



Most recently the theatre scored a sensational two year run of "The Book of Mormon" (2017-2019), proceeded by David Bowie's "Lazarus" (2019) and "Charley and the Chocolate Factory" (2020).

The theatre has also presented original Norwegian musical theatre such as Alf Prøysen's "Trost i taklampa", "Bør Børson Jr." and "Ungen" (both written by Egil Monn-Iversen and Harald Tusberg) and "Frendelaus" (written by Gisle Kverndokk and Øystein Wiik).

2013 marked Det Norske Teatret's 100th anniversary. To celebrate this occasion the theatre put on a rather intimate production named "Musikalar i 100" with a small cast presenting moments from their past achievements. The cast included performers such as Hedi Ruud Ellingsen, Heidi Gjermundsen Broch, Gjertrud Jynge, Paul Åge Johannessen, Frank Kjosås, Ingeborg S. Raustøl, Pål Chistian Eggen and Jon Bleiklie Devik.

This archival production will be streamed at the theatre's website from May 29th at 8.00 pm (local time) and will be available for a limited time.



Vist here for more information about "Musikalar i 100"

"Fiddler on the Roof" (2014)

Showboat (1950)

Heidi Gjermundsen Broch in "Next to Normal" (2010)

Elisabeth Andreassen and Øysein Wiik in "Sweeney Todd" (1991)

"Frendelaus" (2003)

