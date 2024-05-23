CANDIDE Comes to Den Norske Opera This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Step into the Main Stage and have your mind blown! Glitter and be gay! Leonard Bernstein's Candide as a concert – complete with a full orchestra, opera chorus and opera soloists.

Performances run 24 May - 13 June.

Candide takes us on an adventurous journey through different countries and cultures – told through Leonard Bernstein’s catchy music.

We find ourselves in a world full of absurdity, lively humour and harsh social criticism. The story is based on Voltaire’s biting satire from 1755.

Candide is a naive young man who believes in Pangloss’ teaching that ‘this is the best of all possible worlds’. But when Candide is kicked out of his home and has several brutal and absurd experiences, he starts to doubt this teaching and must learn to navigate in a world full of injustice and evil. Is there any hope or possibility for change?

Candide premiered for the first time in New York City in 1956. Since then, it has been performed on stages across the world and is considered one of the best-known musicals of the 20th century.

Bernstein referred to Candide as an operetta. This music style is more complex than we usually associate with musicals and combines classical music, opera, jazz and Broadway. It is a delight for the ears and includes some of the most famous songs in musical history, such as ‘Glitter and be Gay’ and ‘Make our Garden Grow’.

