BWW Review: SPELET OM TRONA, SESONG 1 by Overspillteatret - Deliciously Dumb!

For months now we have all experienced the ramifications of a pandemic disease, the world economy is in shreds, counties are in lockdown, huge crowds demonstrating against systemic racism. There have been protests, riots and statues are being torn down. These are all serious matters that are no laughing matter... but thankfully the plot of "Game of Thrones" definitely IS! As it has been proven time and time again in the past, when everything feels dismal it sure helps to laugh.

"Spelet om trona" is written and (hilariously) performed by Mathias Luppichini, Ina Svenningdal, Patrik Asplund Stenseth and Veslemøy Mørkrid who together have formed the group Overspillteatret (in English The Overacting Company). After the Norwegian government allowed for crowds of two hundred people (with social distancing, of course) the group has speedily put together a sixty minute version of the first season of "Game of Thrones" in a hilarious parodic fashion. Jam packed with self-references and deliciously filthy humor. They do not shy away from the numerous, unpleasant subjects of the series either. Nothing is too sacred to be touched. Cersei and Jamie, the Lannister siblings sing a heartfelt duet about the joys incest, while Daenerys Targaryen does an upbeat song about forced marriage and Stockholm syndrome. In an increasingly politically correct climate where it has become harder to do comedy without the risk of offending somebody I found this both daring and "refreshingly" liberating.

The show feels like a mixture of "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)" by The Reduced Shakespeare Company and a fringe festival show on a "shoestring budget". The script allows the performers to occasionally deviate from the script to get cues from the audience. There are cleverly written "spontaneous" conversations between the actors about the material and the (sometimes) ridiculousness of the series many setups.

Like I said, this show has been hurriedly put together on a shoestring budget, which actually works in its advantage. The inexpensive costumes, props and epsecially bad wigs just makes the material funnier. I will not go into a more detailed description of this as it will spoil the fun, but I have never seen such a clever uses of a watermelon on stage.

I am truly impressed with what Overspillteatret has been able to stitch together in just about two weeks' time. The group plans to do one season per year for the next seven years. I really hope they will succeed.



PS! Since I suspect the writers of the actual "Game of Thrones" wrote the final season in about the same amount of time (two weeks) I trust Overspillteatret will come up with more satisfactory ending in 2027.

