William & Mary To Present COMPANY

The cast of the William and Mary Theatre, Speech, and Dance Department enters a middle-aged New York state of mind with mainstage musical, "Company".

The favorite Sondheim musical comedy debuts Bobby, a bachelor and well-liked man in New York City, on the night of his 35th birthday. Amongst a company of married and engaged friends, Bobby navigates the single world, wrestling with the pros and cons of relationships. The audience accompanies him on a hilarious adventure of dinners, dates, and even a wedding. The lighthearted musical permeates warmth as it engages in close friendships and relationships amongst the unpredictability of life.

Company, by Stephen Sondheim, is an adaption from a George Furth book. Sondheim wrote the lyrics and composed the music, distinguishing the musical as Sondheim's first great solo success. When first hitting the stage, Company soared in the theater world, collecting 14 Tony Awards, and winning 6. The W&M Theatre, Speech, and Dance Department honors Sondheim, who passed last fall, and his life's work by presenting Company as a tribute to the influential and well-acclaimed composer and lyricist.

The W&M production is directed by Dr. Laurie J. Wolf with musical direction by Phaedra McNorton. The William and Mary adaptation structurally explores the Kimball theater by creating two platforms emerging from the stage. The performance engages and relates to the audience by innovating the stage to create a closeness with the audience.

Company hopes to unity the audience and surrounding Williamsburg community by including a theme of isolation. The production creates a space for reflection for the hardship endured during the past few years, but also a celebration of togetherness, as it commemorates the first musical following COVID-19 on the W&M mainstage.

Come accompany the William and Mary Theatre Department on April 21st- May 1st for the production Company, a musical. Performances will occur Thursday- Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. at the Kimball Theatre in Colonial Williamsburg. Tickets are now on sale at wm.edu/boxoffice, or by visiting the Box Office at 428 W. Duke of Gloucester Street from 2pm-6pm, Tuesday-Friday.

Tickets sell for $20 Adult, $12 Student/Child, $16 Military/W&M Faculty and Staff, and FREE for W&M Students (with ID). Groups of 10+ are also offered a discounted price of 10%.

For more information visit: https://www.wm.edu/