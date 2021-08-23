W&M Theatre And Dance to Return To The Stage For 21-22 Season

As students prepare for move-in, and William & Mary is preparing for the first fully in-person semester since 2019, the Theatre and Dance department unveils its LIVE 2021-2022 Mainstage season of performances.

The upcoming season will be performed at the Historic Kimball Theatre in downtown Colonial Williamsburg, and addresses the theme of "life's questions".

The season begins October 7-10 with Sarah DeLappe's The Wolves. In a story with as much vim and vigor as the pack of "The Wolves" themselves, a girls' soccer team challenges the many questions that life throws their way.

The opening play is followed by first dance concert of the year. In Dancevent, dance faculty members will showcase original works performed by Orchesis Modern Dance Company, featured guest artists, and the dance faculty themselves. Dancevent will be performed in the studio space of Adair Hall on the W&M campus from October 28-31.

Wrapping up the Fall season from November 18-21 is an adaptation of a French classic by renowned playwright Molière, "The Imaginary Invalid". Continuing the season's theme, this comic retelling questions the veracity of the medical profession, along with the philosophical accommodation to mortality, while wrapping up with a touch of romance.

Returning from winter break, W&M Theatre returns to the stage with an adaption of Shakespeare's classic from March 3-6. "A Tempest" interrogates matters of colonialism, racism, exploitation and violence with a postcolonial twist, while following the storyline of the original work.

In the final dance concert of the year, students from Orchesis Modern Dance Company will showcase their original choreography on the mainstage. "An Evening of Dance" will feature dancers of all years in this exciting showcase of talent, performed on the Kimball stage from March 31-April 3.

Finally, wrapping up the year of live theatre, W&M Theatre presents its mainstage musical, "Company". This Stephen Sondheim and George Furth favorite will question not only traditional casting, but also the very nature of love and relationships among a group of Millennials and Gen-Xers. The comedic musical will be performed for two weekends from April 21-May 1.

Join William & Mary Theatre and Dance for its return to live theatre! Keeping safety as a priority, all patrons will be asked to wear their mask for the duration of the performance. Hand sanitizer and socially distant seating will be available, and e-ticketing only will continue for the Fall semester.

Performances run Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm at the Kimball Theatre at 428 West Duke of Gloucester Street. Tickets are on sale now at wm.edu/boxoffice. For more information, email boxoffice@wm.edu.