Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WIESENTHAL Comes to The Wells Theatre Next Month

There will be a performance open to the public on Tuesday, November 15 at 7:00pm, and a subsidized student matinee on Wednesday, November 16 at 10:30am.

Register for Central Virginia News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 17, 2022  
WIESENTHAL Comes to The Wells Theatre Next Month

Virginia Stage Company and the Holocaust Commission of the United Jewish Federation of Tidewater will host writer-performer Tom Dugan at the Wells Theatre to present his one-man play about the Nazi hunter, Simon Wiesenthal. This 90-minute powerhouse production will benefit the Holocaust Commission. There will be a performance open to the public on Tuesday, November 15 at 7:00pm, and a subsidized student matinee on Wednesday, November 16 at 10:30am, both at the Wells Theatre in Downtown Norfolk. The lead sponsor for this event is Bank of America. Additional support comes from Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers.

Wiesenthal is the inspiring true story of Simon Wiesenthal, filled with hope, humanity, and humor. Sometimes referred to as the "Jewish James Bond," he devoted his life to bringing more than 1,000 Nazi war criminals to justice. Intelligent, funny, flawed, and noble, Wiesenthal was a true universal hero. His unbelievable dedication and tenacity over decades are honored in this play, which gives equal weight to his wisdom and wit during his long, purposeful life.

"We are thrilled to bring Tom Dugan as Simon Wiesenthal to our community," said Holocaust Commission Director Elena Barr Baum. "Commission member Vivian Margulies spearheaded the drive for this event, originally scheduled for October of 2020, after she had seen it in a successful run in Atlanta. Bringing live theater is one of the many ways the Commission educates students and community members about the lessons of the Holocaust, and how important they are to understanding our world today."

This award-winning play has received rave reviews from critics across the country and has had triumphant runs in both the California and New York theatre communities.

This production is appropriate and encouraged for ages 13 and up. For the public performance on November 15th, general admission tickets are $45 in the orchestra and $35 in the mezzanine, and can be purchased online: www.vastage.org/Wiesenthal or over the phone by calling the Virginia Stage Company box office at (757) 627 - 1234. For booking tickets into the November 16th student matinee, email Director of Education at VSC, Bethany Mayo: bmayo@vastage.org.

WIESENTHAL Comes to The Wells Theatre Next Month


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Central Virginia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 


Submit Nominations for the 2022
BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


WIESENTHAL Comes to The Wells Theatre Next MonthWIESENTHAL Comes to The Wells Theatre Next Month
October 17, 2022

Virginia Stage Company and the Holocaust Commission of the United Jewish Federation of Tidewater will host writer-performer Tom Dugan at the Wells Theatre to present his one-man play about the Nazi hunter, Simon Wiesenthal.
Virginia Stage Company and Core Theatre Ensemble Team Up To Present THE TWELVE DATES OF CHRISTMASVirginia Stage Company and Core Theatre Ensemble Team Up To Present THE TWELVE DATES OF CHRISTMAS
October 13, 2022

Virginia Stage Company (VSC) and Core Theatre Ensemble (CTE) present Ginna Hoben's The Twelve Dates of Christmas, a hilarious contemporary comedy about the modern dating scene during the holiday season.  This season special will run in tandem with Virginia Stage Company's favorite holiday tradition of A Merry Little Christmas Carol from December 8 -18, 7 performances only!
Virginia Repertory Theatre Purchases Scottish Rite TempleVirginia Repertory Theatre Purchases Scottish Rite Temple
October 12, 2022

 In a historic move, Virginia Repertory Theatre has acquired the Scottish Rite Temple, which will become the new home for its Children’s Theatre. It will be known as the Virginia Rep Center for Arts and Education and will house children’s theatre productions, educational touring programs, camps, classes, and workshops.
K Dance's 9th Annual SHORTS 2022 At Firehouse Theatre Features World Premiere By Irene ZieglerK Dance's 9th Annual SHORTS 2022 At Firehouse Theatre Features World Premiere By Irene Ziegler
October 11, 2022

K Dance will produce the 2022 installment of its signature movement-theatre program SHORTS. This year's SHORTS program, subtitled MISTAKES AND HOW TO MAKE THEM, is a world premiere play in four dances by Irene Ziegler, choreographed by Kaye Weinstein Gary.
Peter Mulvey's LAMPLIGHTER SESSIONS Return To Club Passim For 10th Year Of Music, Art And CollaborationPeter Mulvey's LAMPLIGHTER SESSIONS Return To Club Passim For 10th Year Of Music, Art And Collaboration
October 7, 2022

The Lamplighter Sessions return to Boston with a unique multi-night, one-room festival, of improvisational music, spoken word, visual art, and theater.