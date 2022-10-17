WIESENTHAL Comes to The Wells Theatre Next Month

Virginia Stage Company and the Holocaust Commission of the United Jewish Federation of Tidewater will host writer-performer Tom Dugan at the Wells Theatre to present his one-man play about the Nazi hunter, Simon Wiesenthal. This 90-minute powerhouse production will benefit the Holocaust Commission. There will be a performance open to the public on Tuesday, November 15 at 7:00pm, and a subsidized student matinee on Wednesday, November 16 at 10:30am, both at the Wells Theatre in Downtown Norfolk. The lead sponsor for this event is Bank of America. Additional support comes from Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers.

Wiesenthal is the inspiring true story of Simon Wiesenthal, filled with hope, humanity, and humor. Sometimes referred to as the "Jewish James Bond," he devoted his life to bringing more than 1,000 Nazi war criminals to justice. Intelligent, funny, flawed, and noble, Wiesenthal was a true universal hero. His unbelievable dedication and tenacity over decades are honored in this play, which gives equal weight to his wisdom and wit during his long, purposeful life.

"We are thrilled to bring Tom Dugan as Simon Wiesenthal to our community," said Holocaust Commission Director Elena Barr Baum. "Commission member Vivian Margulies spearheaded the drive for this event, originally scheduled for October of 2020, after she had seen it in a successful run in Atlanta. Bringing live theater is one of the many ways the Commission educates students and community members about the lessons of the Holocaust, and how important they are to understanding our world today."

This award-winning play has received rave reviews from critics across the country and has had triumphant runs in both the California and New York theatre communities.

This production is appropriate and encouraged for ages 13 and up. For the public performance on November 15th, general admission tickets are $45 in the orchestra and $35 in the mezzanine, and can be purchased online: www.vastage.org/Wiesenthal or over the phone by calling the Virginia Stage Company box office at (757) 627 - 1234. For booking tickets into the November 16th student matinee, email Director of Education at VSC, Bethany Mayo: bmayo@vastage.org.