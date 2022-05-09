Theater J Presents FIRES IN THE MIRROR Beginning Next Month

Beginning on June 9, and running through July 3, 2022, Theater J brings Fires in the Mirror: Crown Heights, Brooklyn and Other Identities to the stage. The groundbreaking documentary play was conceived, written, and originally performed by Anna Deavere Smith in the wake of the violence and unrest that struck the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, in 1991. Theater J's production is co-directed by Adam Immerwahr and January LaVoy, who also plays the role of multiple characters in the demanding one-woman performance.

Fires in the Mirror, hailed by The New York Times as, "The most compelling and sophisticated view of racial and class conflict that one could hope to encounter," tells the story of the Crown Heights riots of 1991 from the multiple perspectives and wildly divergent viewpoints of those who lived through it. In a racially polarized neighborhood simmering with tensions between the Afro-Caribbean and Chabad-Lubavitcher Jewish communities, Crown Heights erupted into riots after a Black child was killed by a car in the Chabad-Lubavitcher Rebbe's motorcade. In the midst of the violence that ensued, a white Jewish scholar was slain in retaliation. Anna Deavere Smith's groundbreaking documentary play uses verbatim testimony from individuals throughout the diverse community, creating a nuanced portrait of a shared but divided geography. Performed over 30 years after the riots, and in the wake of the 2020 George Floyd protests, this timely production promises a tour-de-force solo performance and a story which touches upon every American regardless of race, color, or beliefs.



"This play reminds us that our definition of community is one of our most relevant considerations in society," says January LaVoy. "If we can begin to reimagine and expand that definition, to include those who are not just close to us in ideology, but also close in proximity-I think a path forward begins there."

January LaVoy (she/her) is an Atlanta-based actress, best known for her role as Noelle Ortiz-Stubbs on the long-running ABC daytime drama One Life to Live, and her work as a voice actor. She has appeared on and Off-Broadway, in regional theaters across the country, and guest starred on several prime-time network series, including Elementary, Blue Bloods, and N0S4A2. An Audiofile Magazine "Golden Voice" since May 2019, January has an extensive body of work in both narration and commercial voiceover. She has hundreds of audiobook titles to her credit, and her voice has been heard in national campaigns for dozens of products. She shares a 2020 Grammy nomination with Meryl Streep and the cast of the Charlotte's Web audiobook, in which she plays the title role of Charlotte.

"Fires in the Mirror provides a way into much needed conversations in our deeply divided times," says Co-Director Adam Immerwahr. "It leaves you with a deep understanding of the role we have to play in our communities to build trust and bonds across race and religion. And January gives a bravura, tour-de-force performance, playing dozens of roles."

Fires in the Mirror: Crown Heights, Brooklyn and Other Identities is produced in association with Theatrical Outfit in Atlanta, Georgia, Artistic Director Matt Torney.

With the evolving nature of the pandemic and local regulations, please check the Theater J website for the latest COVID-19 requirements.

To purchase tickets, please visit www.theaterj.org or call the ticket office at 202-777-3210. Single ticket prices for regular tickets range from $35-$70. Discount tickets are available for groups, EDCJCC members, preview performances, military personnel, and U.S. Veterans.