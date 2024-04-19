The Z to Present New Rock Musical RATHSKELLER This May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Zeiders American Dream Theater will present the regional premiere of the new musical, "Rathskeller: A Musical Elixir".

Rathskeller unveils the story of John Casey, who finds himself in the enigmatic bar after a fatal accident. The Bartender, along with her vibrant rock-n-roll bar staff, introduces him to the establishment's rules, propelling John into a confrontation with his past sins. The narrative weaves a compelling tale of choice, redemption, and the eternal questions of justice and mercy. With its powerful rock score, Rathskeller challenges the audience to reflect on what it means to be deserving of redemption or justice.

The performance largely features a cast of women, and will be the first performance of the musical to include live band orchestrations.

Performances are scheduled at 7:30 PM with additional matinees at 3:00 PM on Saturdays. Tickets are priced at $30 for standard admission, with discounted rates available at $26 for seniors and military personnel, and $15 for students.

About the Production

RATHSKELLER was conceived & commissioned in February of 2021 by Dame Productions. Brianna Kothari Barnes (Book, Music & Lyrics) and Collin Kessler (first workshop script) worked together with support from Dame Productions to create the full-length musical first workshop script. in just 6 months. This first stage of development culminated in a Workshop Production that premiered with a weekend of sold-out shows at the New Ohio Theatre in New York City on September 24-26, 2021. RATHSKELLER won Best Musical and Best Choreography in BroadwayWorld's 2021 Off-Off Broadway Awards. In the spring of 2022.

Cast & Creative Team

Brianna Kothari-Barnes: Book, Music, Lyrics

Patrick Mullins: Director

Elizabeth Brydge: Music Supervisor/Asst Director

Jennifer Kelly-Cooper: Choreographer

James Rushin: Arrangements

Akin Ritchie: Lighting Designer & Technical Director

Dasia Gregg: Set Designer

JC Nigh: Sound Designer

Chelsea Cartledge-Rose: Costume Designer

Kurtis Wiley: Production & Props Manager

Steve Pacek as John Casey

Kristy Glass as The Bartender

Kathy Hinson as Linda

James Manno as Bill

Janae Thompson as Ty

Jessi DiPette as Peyton

Kai B. White as Tasha

Alexandra Shephard as Becca

Bar Staff: Raymond Dimaano, Alexandra Fleshman, Moriah Leeward