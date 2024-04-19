The Z to Present New Rock Musical RATHSKELLER This May

This rock musical explores themes of redemption and justice through the story of John Casey, set in an enigmatic bar.
The Zeiders American Dream Theater will present the regional premiere of the new musical, "Rathskeller: A Musical Elixir".
Rathskeller unveils the story of John Casey, who finds himself in the enigmatic bar after a fatal accident. The Bartender, along with her vibrant rock-n-roll bar staff, introduces him to the establishment's rules, propelling John into a confrontation with his past sins. The narrative weaves a compelling tale of choice, redemption, and the eternal questions of justice and mercy. With its powerful rock score, Rathskeller challenges the audience to reflect on what it means to be deserving of redemption or justice.
The performance largely features a cast of women, and will be the first performance of the musical to include live band orchestrations.
Performances are scheduled at 7:30 PM with additional matinees at 3:00 PM on Saturdays. Tickets are priced at $30 for standard admission, with discounted rates available at $26 for seniors and military personnel, and $15 for students.
RATHSKELLER was conceived & commissioned in February of 2021 by Dame Productions. Brianna Kothari Barnes (Book, Music & Lyrics) and Collin Kessler (first workshop script) worked together with support from Dame Productions to create the full-length musical first workshop script. in just 6 months. This first stage of development culminated in a Workshop Production that premiered with a weekend of sold-out shows at the New Ohio Theatre in New York City on September 24-26, 2021. RATHSKELLER won Best Musical and Best Choreography in BroadwayWorld's 2021 Off-Off Broadway Awards. In the spring of 2022.
Cast & Creative Team
Brianna Kothari-Barnes: Book, Music, Lyrics
Patrick Mullins: Director
Elizabeth Brydge: Music Supervisor/Asst Director
Jennifer Kelly-Cooper: Choreographer
James Rushin: Arrangements
Akin Ritchie: Lighting Designer & Technical Director
Dasia Gregg: Set Designer
JC Nigh: Sound Designer
Chelsea Cartledge-Rose: Costume Designer
Kurtis Wiley: Production & Props Manager
Steve Pacek as John Casey
Kristy Glass as The Bartender
Kathy Hinson as Linda
James Manno as Bill
Janae Thompson as Ty
Jessi DiPette as Peyton
Kai B. White as Tasha
Alexandra Shephard as Becca
Bar Staff: Raymond Dimaano, Alexandra Fleshman, Moriah Leeward
Videos