The National Chamber Ensemble Unveils Season 18 Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The National Chamber Ensemble has announced its 2024-2025 season, marking their 18th year of exceptional programming. Five concerts define "Classical to Classics: 300 years of Memorable Music” featuring some of the world's most beloved chamber works.

"This season, we are thrilled to present a journey through three centuries of musical brilliance, showcasing timeless masterpieces alongside hidden gems. Our commitment to artistic excellence continues as we bring to life the works of the past and present, in performances that resonate with passion, precision, and a profound love for music," said Leo Sushansky, Artistic Director.

The season kicks off November 9 with Hungarian Musical Masterpieces including compositions by famous composers: Bela Bartok, Ernst von Dohnanyi and Franz Liszt. These Hungarian masterworks infuse the musical flavor of the old world and folk song with a very distinctive timeless style that has captivated audiences for centuries. It is unique to this culture and reflects the Eastern European zeitgeist. This delightful musical journey will be brought to life by the exceptional talents of Leonid Sushansky (violin), Steven Honigberg (cello), and Carlos Cesar Rodríguez (piano).

December 14 brings Holiday Cheer at the Unitarian Church in Arlington and features an evening of beloved favorites including a Carols Sing-Along. Star soprano Sharon Christman joins NCE for a special performance as well as Young Artist Competition winners. This is an upbeat program guaranteed to rekindle memories and warm the heart with a spirit that will carry everyone through the holiday season.

Valentine's Day is a time for love and love and movies go together. Love at the Cinema, February 15 is an evening filled with some of the most romantic film scores of all time. Renowned choreographer Lucy Bowen McCauley has created dances reflecting these selections that provide an added crescendo to the program; fusing music and dance together creating the perfect celebration of love and romance.

Spring brings Juilliard Virtuosi Perform Bach, Liebermann and Brahms as part of Marymount University's 75th Anniversary Celebration. Experience the extraordinary talents of artistic director/violinist Leonid Sushansky and acclaimed pianist Thomas Pandolfi as they perform the music of Bach, Liebermann, and Brahms. You do not want to miss this captivating evening on April 5 by two of Juilliard's acclaimed musicians.

The season concludes with Antonio Vivaldi's Extraordinary Four Seasons (A Nancy Peery Marriott Discovery Concert.) This iconic masterpiece composed around 1720 will be presented at the Kennedy Center Terrace Theater on June 12 and includes humorous demonstrations, spectacular multimedia and a reading of the sonnets. Words, images and music come together to understand and fill everything you feel about winter, spring, summer and fall.

SEASON SCHEDULE

Saturday, Nov 9, 2024, Hungarian Musical Masterpieces Gunston Arts Center – Theatre 1

Saturday, Dec 14, 2024, Holiday Cheer Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington

Saturday, Feb 15, 2025, Love at the Cinema Gunston Arts Center - Theatre 1

Saturday, Apr 5, 2025, Juilliard Virtuosi Perform Bach, Liebermann and Brahms Marymount University-Ballston Center Auditorium

Thursday, June 12, 2025, Vivaldi's Extraordinary Four Seasons the Kennedy Center Terrace Theater

All concerts are held evenings at 7:30 PM

For tickets click here

For more information about the National Chamber Ensemble click here

For the Season Brochure click here

Comments