THE 666 PROJECT to Return to Push Comedy Theater
Push Comedy Theater will present six writers, directors, and actors performing original tales of terror inspired by The Twilight Zone and Tales from the Crypt.
The 666 Project returns to Push Comedy Theater this October with six all-new short plays that bring together the best of horror and comedy.
Inspired by the spooky storytelling of The Twilight Zone and Tales from the Crypt, The 666 Project has become one of Hampton Roads' favorite Halloween traditions. But where does the name come from? It's all in the numbers: six writers, six directors, six actors, and six original tales of terror. Each year, the Push Comedy Theater brings together local talent to create an anthology of original stories packed with creepy characters, unexpected twists, and plenty of dark humor.
“This isn't your typical night at the theater,” is the idea behind The 666 Project. It's not a haunted house, and it's not a traditional horror production. It's live theater with a wicked sense of humor, where the next big scare might be followed by a punchline.
Whether you're a horror fan, a comedy lover, or just looking for a fun and unusual way to celebrate Halloween, The 666 Project offers a night out that's a little spooky, a little silly, and completely its own.
THE 666 PROJECT: A HORROR ANTHOLOGY SHOW
Six short plays of terror. Six unforgettable nights of Halloween fun.
Performance Dates: October 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, and 30, 2026
Location: Push Comedy Theater, 763 Granby Street, Norfolk, Virginia
Tickets: [Insert ticket price and ticket link]
For tickets and additional information, visit pushcomedytheater.com.
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