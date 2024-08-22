Stephen Sondheim's PUTTING IT TOGETHER To Open At Four County Players

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As the next production of their 52nd Season in Barboursville, Four County Players will present Stephen Sondheim's PUTTING IT TOGETHER, opening August 30 on the Mainstage.

PUTTING IT TOGETHER is devised by Stephen Sondheim and Julia McKenzie, features Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick.

Featuring nearly thirty Sondheim songs spanning across his many works - including Merrily We Roll Along, Sweeney Todd, Company, A Little Night Music, and even the Dick Tracy movie - PUTTING IT TOGETHER is performed by five people: a Husband, his Wife, a Younger Man, a Younger Woman, and an Observer. Thrown together at an all-night, black tie party in a Manhattan penthouse, over the course of the evening, together they explore the dynamics of their relationships - past, present, and future - entirely through song.

This production is directed by longtime UVA and Charlottesville director-Robert Chapel, with music direction by Greg Harris, and choreography by Geri Carlson Sauls. PUTTING IT TOGETHER features an all-star cast of local talent--Wendy Novicoff, David Zuby, Gary Warwick White, Sophie Clayton, and David Becker.

Rounding out the production staff are Linda C. Zuby as Production Stage Manager, Lisa Medders and Wendy Novicoff as Producers, Debbie Owen as Assistant Stage Manager, Edward Warwick White as Production Designer (scenic design, costumes, and properties), Stephen Reid as Lighting Designer, David Hutchins as Sound Designer and Engineer, Nick Edelman as Lead Carpenter and Shop & Build Supervisor, Gary Warwick White as Production Manager, and Devynn Thomas as Assistant Production Manager.

PUTTING IT TOGETHER opens August 30, 2024, and runs weekends on the Mainstage through September 8, 2024 (only 6 performances!). Friday & Saturday night performances are at 8PM, and Sunday matinees are at 2:30PM. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and students, $16 for children 12 and under, and all Friday tickets are $10. CONTENT WARNING: PUTTING IT TOGETHER contains adult themes, situations, innuendos, and mild language. It is not recommended for children. Parental discretion is advised.

PUTTING IT TOGETHER '1999 BROADWAY VERSION' is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIshows.com

Four County Players is Central Virginia's Longest-Running Community Theater, and prides itself on being a cultural destination for Charlottesville and the surrounding areas. For more information or to purchase tickets, please call the Box Office at 540-832-5355, visit our website at www.fourcp.org, or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fourcountyplayers.

