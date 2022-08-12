Riverside Center Will Host 25th Anniversary Season Announcement Party

Riverside Center is hosting a Season Announcement Party for its 25th Anniversary Season! Come celebrate as they announce the 25th anniversary season at 6:30pm on September 18, 2022. The evening will include light refreshments, cash bar, silent auction, special performances, and exciting announcements.

Riverside Center Dinner Theater and Conference Facility opened on June 18, 1998, with the theater's inaugural performance of Oklahoma! Since then, Riverside Center's illustrious stage has been the site for over 100 mainstage musical and dramatic productions, and more than 120 musical adaptations of popular children's stories for our Children's Theatre.

Built in response to the late Rollin E. Wehman's vision for bringing professional performing arts to the Fredericksburg area, Riverside Center is 36,000 square feet of dinner theatre and conference facility all rolled into one beautiful building. Specially designed according to a multi-function concept, the two spaces are gracious and accommodating to many different purposes for both large and small gatherings of people and for many different purposes. Over half a million patrons have experienced the enchantment of Riverside Center since 1998. In 2016, the facility was rebranded as Riverside Center for the Performing Arts.

Riverside's success throughout the years, and especially through the covid pandemic, is a testament to the support of the community that is desirous to enjoy this wonderful performing arts center for years to come.

For tickets, contact the Box Office at (540) 370-4300 or go online to www.riversidedt.com. Cost of admission is $25, which will benefit Riverside Center's sister non-profit, Riverside Foundation for the Performing Arts.

More about Riverside Center for the Performing Arts:

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, named Central Virginia's Theater of the Year in 2019 by BroadwayWorld.com, is located in historic Stafford County just off I-95 in Fredericksburg, Virginia and produces the best of Broadway's plays and musicals each year with performances Wednesday through Sunday. Follow Riverside Center on Facebook (facebook.com/riversidecenter), Twitter (@riversidecpa98), Instagram (@riversidecpa), and YouTube (youtube.com/riversidecenter) for behind-the-scenes info, photos, and fun throughout the year. For a complete list of shows, show times, pricing, and more information about the season, visit www.riversidedt.com.