Photos: American Shakespeare Center presents MACBETH

American Shakespeare Center is presenting the gripping drama MACBETH as part of their 2024 Summer/Fall Repertory Season. See photos of the production!

Step into an ominous world of witches, warfare, murder, and madness this season at the Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton, VA with Shakespeare’s MACBETH. This twisted tale begins with a supernatural prophecy that sets in motion a bloody course of events for Macbeth and his Lady as they descend into treachery and turmoil. Secure your tickets now for this unflinching portrayal of ambition’s destructive path, a gripping experience that will leave you haunted by the gruesome echoes of Macbeth’s undoing. The American Shakespeare Center's epic new production, directed by José Zayas, is now playing through November 23.

MACBETH features ASC veterans Aidan O’Reilly and K.P. Powell as “Macduff” and “Macbeth”. Also returning to the Blackfriars stage is Angela Iannone as “Duncan”, Kenn Hopkins Jr. as “Banquo”, Sara Linares as “Fleance”, Summer England as “Malcolm.” The ASC welcomes new-comers Leah Gabriel as “Lady Macduff” and Britt Michael Gordon as “Ross” to the playhouse.

MACBETH is Directed by José Zayas, with Costume Design by Kristina Sneshkoff, and Properties Design by Issac West. Colleen Kelly served as Fight Choreographer, Summer England as Music Director, Natasia Reinhardt as Intimacy Choreographer, and Doreen Bechtol as Movement Consultant. Jocelyn A. Thompson is the production’s Stage Manager, with Charlie Mooz as the Assistant Stage Manager.

The ASC production staff include Thomas J. Coppola, Production Manager; Conrad Gothard, Technical Properties Supervisor; Marie Lupia, Costume Shop Manager; and Amy Wert, Wardrobe Manager.

MACBETH Running Time: Two hours and 15 minutes, including one intermission. MACBETH plays through November 23, 2024, (in repertory with THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST from July 25 to October 20, THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR from September 12 to November 23, and DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS from October 17 to November 24) presented American Shakespeare Center at the Blackfriars Playhouse, 10 South Market Street, Staunton, VA. For tickets ($28–$73), call the box office at (540) 851-3400, or purchase them online at AmericanShakespeareCenter.com.

Photo Credit: October Grace Media

