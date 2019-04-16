Photo Flash: Get A First Look At ATLANTIS: A New Musical at Virginia Repertory Theatre

Virginia Repertory Theatre announces the opening of Atlantis: A New Musical on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the November Theatre/Arenstein Stage, 114 West Broad Street. The show will run through Sunday, May 5, 2019. Previews will be on Wednesday, April 10 and Thursday, April 11, 2019.

With music and lyrics by Matthew Lee Robinson (Theatreworks USA's The Magic School Bus, UTAS Stephen Schwartz Songwriting Award), and book by Ken Cerniglia (Dramaturg: Hadestown, Newsies, Peter and the Starcatcher), Matthew Lee Robinson and Scott Anderson Morris, Atlantis whisks us away to an isolated, mysterious island days before it disappears forever. A young refugee washes ashore on the eve of a sacred solstice, igniting political chaos and giving birth to an unexpected new leader.

Virginia Repertory Theatre is presenting Atlantis by special arrangement with Greg Schaffert (Peter and the Starcatcher) and Glass Half Full Productions (Network), through the generous support of the Muriel McAuley Fund for New Plays and Contemporary Theatre.

Atlantis will be directed by Kristin Hanggi (Tony Award nominee: Rock of Ages; Clueless), with Choreography by Virginia Rep Associate Artistic Director Kikau Alvaro, Orchestrations by Greg Anthony Rassen (Tony Award nominee: Bandstand; An American in Paris), Music Supervision by David Kreppel (The Lion King, Bandstand), and Musical Direction by Anthony Smith (Virginia Rep's Sister Act). The Design team includes Scenic Design by Jason Sherwood (Rent: Live on FOX, 2019 Spice Girls World Tour), Costume Design by Amy Clark (Chaplin, A Night with Janis Joplin), Lighting Design by BJ Wilkinson (Virginia Rep's The End of War), and Sound Design by Derek Dumais (Virginia Rep's Once).

The cast features Antoinette Comer (Smokey Joe's Cafe), Julian R. Decker (Sunset Boulevard), Jodie Langel (Les Miserables), Marcus Jordan (Theatre Aspen's Ragtime), Jerold Solomon (South Pacific) and Scott Anderson Morris (Opera Australia's My Fair Lady directed by Julie Andrews). Rounding out the cast will be Katrinah Carol Lewis, Susan Sanford, Derrick Jaques, Debra Wagoner, Lucy Caudle, Durron Tyre, Caleb Wade, Cassidy Hamilton, Seth Lyons, Zakiyyah Jackson, Sonya Venugopal, Madison Hatfield, Levi Meerovich, Havy Nguyen, Trevor Worden, Ariel Richter, Alex Csaky and Cooper Sved.





